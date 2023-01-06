One person was transported to the hospital by helicopter Friday following a two-vehicle traffic accident on U.S. Highway 280.
Alexander City police and fire departments responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes of Highway 280, which halted all traffic along the highway. According to a post on the Alexander City Fire Department’s Facebook page, emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries and an entrapment on Highway 280 near Heritage Estates.
The post said that a medical helicopter was landing on scene, and that the eastbound lane would be closed to traffic.
The accident left eastbound traffic at a standstill for about 30 minutes.
According to a police officer on the scene, the traffic accident investigation is ongoing and witnesses will be identified and interviewed.
