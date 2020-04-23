Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
It’s been one month since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County, which was reported March 23 by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of 8:15 p.m. Thursday, there are now 254 cases in Tallapoosa County, which is one of the highest throughout the state.
By comparison, Elmore County reported its first case March 18 — five days prior — and has only 74 cases, according to ADPH. Elmore County also has double the population of Tallapoosa County.
Tallapoosa County saw eight new cases added since earlier this afternoon. The state number has increased by 89 cases since 1 p.m. today and now has 5,832 confirmed cases.
ADPH is reporting 28 cases in Coosa County, which is an increase of three since 1 p.m. today but is an increase of five since Wednesday night — second largest one-day increase for the county.
ADPH is reporting 16 deaths in Tallapoosa County and one death apiece in Coosa and Elmore counties.
ADPH is now reporting only confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The Center for Disease Control's National Vital Statistic System provided updated guidance regarding reporting COVID-19 related deaths. The criteria for death counts now include people who died with a positive COVID-19 laboratory test as well as individuals whose death certificates list, as the cause of death, COVID-19 or an equivalent.
As of 8:15 p.m., ADPH still shows Tallapoosa County as the second highest confirmed case rate per capita of all 67 counties with a rate of 629.2 per 100,000 persons, following behind only Chambers County at 827.0. This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same.
Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 is 262.6 while Elmore County's is 91.1 per 100,000 persons.
Across the state, ADPH is reporting 197 deaths due to the coronavirus.
There have been 768 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 288 patients in intensive care units and 170 on a ventilator. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 301 employees and 386 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In the medical field, 906 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctor's offices have tested positive.
Earlier this afternoon, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement eight Bill Nichols State Veterans Home residents died from COVID-19 and 64 residents and 23 employees tested positive after the facility completed testing all staff and residents Saturday. Read the full story here.
Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 52,641 total tested. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 1,149 tests counted by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 77 in Coosa County and 867 in Elmore County.
See the latest case and death demographics from ADPH below:
See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 8:15 p.m. Thursday below: