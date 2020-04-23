Screen Shot 2020-04-23 at 8.23.03 PM.png

It’s been one month since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County, which was reported March 23 by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of 8:15 p.m. Thursday, there are now 254 cases in Tallapoosa County, which is one of the highest throughout the state. 

By comparison, Elmore County reported its first case March 18 — five days prior — and has only 74 cases, according to ADPH. Elmore County also has double the population of Tallapoosa County.

Tallapoosa County saw eight new cases added since earlier this afternoon. The state number has increased by 89 cases since 1 p.m. today and now has 5,832 confirmed cases.

ADPH is reporting 28 cases in Coosa County, which is an increase of three since 1 p.m. today but is an increase of five since Wednesday night — second largest one-day increase for the county.

ADPH is reporting 16 deaths in Tallapoosa County and one death apiece in Coosa and Elmore counties.

ADPH is now reporting only confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The Center for Disease Control's National Vital Statistic System provided updated guidance regarding reporting COVID-19 related deaths. The criteria for death counts now include people who died with a positive COVID-19 laboratory test as well as individuals whose death certificates list, as the cause of death, COVID-19 or an equivalent. 

As of 8:15 p.m., ADPH still shows Tallapoosa County as the second highest confirmed case rate per capita of all 67 counties with a rate of 629.2 per 100,000 persons, following behind only Chambers County at 827.0. This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same.

Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 is 262.6 while Elmore County's is 91.1 per 100,000 persons.

Across the state, ADPH is reporting 197 deaths due to the coronavirus.

There have been 768 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.

Since March 13, there have been 288 patients in intensive care units and 170 on a ventilator. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 301 employees and 386 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In the medical field, 906 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctor's offices have tested positive.

Earlier this afternoon, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement eight Bill Nichols State Veterans Home residents died from COVID-19 and 64 residents and 23 employees tested positive after the facility completed testing all staff and residents Saturday. Read the full story here.

Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 52,641 total tested. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 1,149 tests counted by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 77 in Coosa County and 867 in Elmore County. 

See the latest case and death demographics from ADPH below:

See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 8:15 p.m. Thursday below:

Autauga County: 

33 confirmed cases

455 total tests
2 deaths

Baldwin County: 
143 confirmed cases

1,872 total tests
3 deaths

Barbour County: 
30 confirmed cases

188 total tests
0 deaths

Bibb County: 
33 confirmed cases

401 total tests
0 deaths

Blount County: 
31 confirmed cases

326 total tests
0 deaths

Bullock County: 
12 confirmed cases

78 total tests
0 deaths

Butler County: 
19 confirmed cases

151 total tests
0 deaths

Calhoun County: 
88 confirmed cases

857 total tests
3 deaths

Chambers County: 
275 confirmed cases

836 total tests
16 deaths

Cherokee County: 
12 confirmed cases

115 total tests
0 deaths

Chilton County: 
47 confirmed cases

360 total tests
1 deaths

Choctaw County: 
22 confirmed cases

98 total tests
0 deaths

Clarke County: 
25 confirmed cases

273 total tests
1 deaths

Clay County: 
19 confirmed cases

141 total tests
1 deaths

Cleburne County: 
12 confirmed cases

53 total tests
1 deaths

Coffee County: 
80 confirmed cases

480 total tests
1 deaths

Colbert County: 
22 confirmed cases

602 total tests
1 deaths

Conecuh County: 
9 confirmed cases

80 total tests
0 deaths

Coosa County: 
28 confirmed cases

77 total tests
1 deaths

Covington County: 
29 confirmed cases

270 total tests
0 deaths

Crenshaw County: 
8 confirmed cases

183 total tests
0 deaths

Cullman County: 
44 confirmed cases

587 total tests
0 deaths

Dale County: 
22 confirmed cases

227 total tests
0 deaths

Dallas County: 
29 confirmed cases

338 total tests
2 deaths

DeKalb County: 
61 confirmed cases

735 total tests
2 deaths

Elmore County: 
74 confirmed cases

867 total tests
1 deaths

Escambia County: 
21 confirmed cases

266 total tests
1 deaths

Etowah County: 
120 confirmed cases

866 total tests
8 deaths

Fayette County: 
4 confirmed cases

193 total tests
0 deaths

Franklin County: 
25 confirmed cases

316 total tests
0 deaths

Geneva County: 
6 confirmed cases

126 total tests
0 deaths

Greene County: 
41 confirmed cases

110 total tests
0 deaths

Hale County: 
37 confirmed cases

192 total tests
0 deaths

Henry County: 
22 confirmed cases

130 total tests
0 deaths

Houston County: 
78 confirmed cases

604 total tests
3 deaths

Jackson County: 
43 confirmed cases

661 total tests
2 deaths

Jefferson County: 
778 confirmed cases

9,677 total tests
31 deaths

Lamar County: 
9 confirmed cases

172 total tests
0 deaths

Lauderdale County: 
25 confirmed cases

1,145 total tests
3 deaths

Lawrence County: 
12 confirmed cases

237 total tests
0 deaths

Lee County: 
340 confirmed cases

2,197 total tests
20 deaths

Limestone County: 
40 confirmed cases

712 total tests
0 deaths

Lowndes County: 
34 confirmed cases

104 total tests
1 deaths

Macon County: 
27 confirmed cases

231 total tests
2 deaths

Madison County: 
205 confirmed cases

2,863 total tests
4 deaths

Marengo County: 
38 confirmed cases

348 total tests
3 deaths

Marion County: 
67 confirmed cases

556 total tests
5 deaths

Marshall County: 
258 confirmed cases

1,235 total tests
4 deaths

Mobile County: 
810 confirmed cases

4,402 total tests
38 deaths

Monroe County: 
9 confirmed cases

129 total tests
1 deaths

Montgomery County: 
263 confirmed cases

1,962 total tests
3 deaths

Morgan County: 
50 confirmed cases

833 total tests
0 deaths

Perry County: 
9 confirmed cases

144 total tests
0 deaths

Pickens County: 
44 confirmed cases

285 total tests
1 deaths

Pike County: 
57 confirmed cases

445 total tests
0 deaths

Randolph County: 
58 confirmed cases

205 total tests
4 deaths

Russell County: 
54 confirmed cases

346 total tests
0 deaths

Shelby County: 
283 confirmed cases

2,369 total tests
7 deaths

St. Clair County: 
62 confirmed cases

638 total tests
0 deaths

Sumter County: 
47 confirmed cases

162 total tests
1 deaths

Talladega County: 
53 confirmed cases

745 total tests
2 deaths

Tallapoosa County: 
254 confirmed cases

1,149 total tests
16 deaths

Tuscaloosa County: 
173 confirmed cases

2,635 total tests
0 deaths

Unknown or Out of State County: 
0 confirmed cases

1,486 total tests
0 deaths

Walker County: 
89 confirmed cases

607 total tests
0 deaths

Washington County: 
18 confirmed cases

105 total tests
1 deaths

Wilcox County: 
52 confirmed cases

145 total tests
0 deaths

Winston County: 
10 confirmed cases

258 total tests
0 deaths

