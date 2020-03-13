Alexander City churches are taking different approaches for worship in light of the coronavirus.
Alexander City Methodist Church is remaining open for worship services and is hosting a prayer service Sunday at 5 p.m. according to pastor Bro. Wayne Cowhick.
“Right now we can’t live in fear; we just got to hand it over to the Lord,” Cowhick said. “I think the church should take the lead on it and have faith.”
Cowhick said the church is suggesting parishioners do hand bumps instead of shaking hands. Cowhick hopes all residents will unite and pray for those affected.
“We need to figure out a way for our city to pray together,” Cowhick said. “I think we just got to look to Him, trust Him and turn to Him and keep our faith.”
On Friday, St. James Episcopal Church canceled its Sunday services for all activities held at the church for the next three weeks, according to rector Rev. Rob Iler.
“I’d like to hold the community in my prayers,” Iler said. “I’m still available to see at any time but we should all work together at trying to (prevent) this thing going through our community and leave non-essential contact at home.”
Iler said he hasn’t heard much concern for the virus at church and he will post weekly sermon videos on the church’s website for parishioners.
“We’ll be using (these three weeks) making sure the church is sanitized and all of the surfaces are clean,” Iler said.
Iler said the closing was ordered from Bishop Rt. Rev. John McKee Sloan from the Diocese of Alabama. Iler said canceling services is unprecedented, but he isn’t worried about getting the virus because he’s taking precautions.
“I’m more concerned about the fact I could come in contact with somebody and be a carrier not knowing (it),” Iler said.
The Episcopal Presiding Bishop Michael Curry told the church’s house of bishops, made up of current and retired bishops, they have his support to cancel public services, according to Episcopal News Service. He also encouraged those canceling services to use technology for worship.
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church received a letter from Rev. Robert Baker, the bishop of Birmingham, last week saying churches in the diocese will not serve communion wine. The bishop sent out a letter Friday saying certain individuals are dispensed from attending Mass this weekend, including those with chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer; those with individuals with compromised immune systems; caretakers for the at risk individuals; those concerned they may be sick or have been exposed to sickness and people over 65.
Those who don’t attend Mass are encouraged to watch Mass on television, meditate on daily readings, praying the rosary for an end to the crisis or some other Catholic devotion.
“It is crucial that we all unite in prayer, begging that God keeps us and all who are in danger safe from this serious illness,” Baker said in the letter. “Our churches will remain open, and I and our priests remain available to attend to your sacramental and spiritual needs during this time.”
Baker also declared March 20 a day of prayer and fasting for all the people throughout the world suffering from coronavirus.
Alexander City First United Methodist Church (FUMC) lead pastor Barry Dunn and executive pastor Mike Densmore posted the church’s weekly newsletter Friday about coronavirus precautions the church is taking. Anyone concerned for their health is encouraged to stay home and join one of the church’s livestream services.
Alexander City FUMC said small groups are encouraged to make their own decisions concerning their meetings. The church has made unspecified plans for Jacob’s Ladder Creative Learning and Daycare Center, the church office and all buildings and grounds if a confirmed case occurs in the area, according to the newsletter.
“Now is a time to maximize our use of electronic communications and pray faithfully and assuredly to our God who delivers us from the things of this world,” Dunn and Densmore wrote in the newsletter.
First Baptist Church of Alexander City and Tallapoosa Baptist Association had not posted anything about canceling services as of Friday afternoon.