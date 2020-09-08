shooting

Alexander City police and first responders respond to a shooting on Joseph Street on Tuesday afternoon.

 Santana Wood / The Outlook

One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Alexander City.

Alexander City police and first responders responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Joseph Street just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to Alexander City Police Department chief Jay Turner, one person was injured and transported for treatment but is not facing life-threatening injuries.

Turner said one person is also in custody at this time.

No further details are available as police continue to investigate the incident.

Santana Wood is the managing editor of The Outlook.