One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Alexander City.
Alexander City police and first responders responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Joseph Street just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
According to Alexander City Police Department chief Jay Turner, one person was injured and transported for treatment but is not facing life-threatening injuries.
Turner said one person is also in custody at this time.
No further details are available as police continue to investigate the incident.