One injury was reported after a Hyundai Elantra flipped into a ditch on U.S. Highway 280 eastbound Monday morning.
According to Alexander City Police Department Det. Drew Machen, one vehicle was changing lanes from the left to the right when the car in the right lane overcorrected to avoid getting hit. The car then flipped into the ditch.
“They just snatched the wheel to keep from being hit,” Machen said.
A woman in her 20s was transported to an unnamed hospital, according to Machen. Two other passengers in the car were not injured and all of them were out of the vehicle by the time police responded.
“She didn’t have any visible injuries, she just complained of pain,” Machen said.
Police were called to the scene at 11:34 a.m. The Alexander City Fire Department and Alabama Department of Transportation also assisted.