The Alexander City Police Department is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in the Springhill community that left one man injured.
“A victim said he was standing on a porch on County Road as a vehicle drove by,” Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said. “He said he heard fireworks and soon realized that he was shot in the arm.”
Turner said the victim will recover and detectives are investigating the incident.
“They have already interviewed several people in the area and are continuing to look into it," Turner said.
Anyone with information about Tuesday night’s incident is asked to call investigators at 256-397-1023.