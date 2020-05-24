Officials said a man was injured at Chimney Rock on Saturday but would not confirm other rumored incidents on Lake Martin as the Memorial Day weekend started.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol Lt. Mark Fuller said a 57-year-old male was injured jumping from Chimney Rock and flown to a local hospital.
The man's condition was not revealed at this time.
Chimney Rock as it is known to most is a bare cliff many jump from into the waters of Lake Martin as boaters gather in the river channel below to watch and socialize. Several injuries have occurred there over the years.
Other incidents have been shared on social media as happening in the area of Chimney Rock and Goat Island over the weekend but Fuller said there were no official reports on those incidents.
The Outlook will report more details if and when they are made available.