Tallapoosa County residents spent last week bettering their community and participating in service projects at area schools on Friday, June 24, as part of United Way’s annual Day of Action.
Despite the recent summer heat, Lake Martin Area United Way Executive Director Courtney Layfield noted that over a hundred volunteers engaged in the annual service project last week, marking another successful year for the initiative after the event took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic
“United Way is so happy to be able to help our area schools with projects that are very much needed, but may not make it to the top of their to-do list each year or to the top of the budget,” Layfield said. “It’s a fun, rewarding day that makes all the volunteers and everyone involved feel great about giving back to our community and students.”
According to Layfield, Day of Action is a worldwide event that is dedicated to helping others and promoting community service. Locally, residents made their generosity known and spent several hours last week cleaning and repairing academic buildings at both Stephens Elementary and Dadeville Elementary schools.
Among the volunteers included school and city leaders as well as residents from throughout Tallapoosa County. Both Alexander City and Tallapoosa County school board members volunteered their time in addition to Alexander City employees.
Many businesses also participated including Russell Medical staff, Russell Brands and Fruit of the Loom, United Way board & partner agencies, Onin Staffing, Tallapoosa County Commission, SL Alabama and area students.
Throughout the day, volunteers cleaned several outside areas at both schools, picked up trash around each campus, cleaned windows and walls, and student bathrooms.
“The transformations were amazing and will help get the next school year started off on the right foot. Both schools were very pleased with the effort and work done,” Layfield said.
School hallways and classrooms also received a fresh coat of paint.
Much of the project was made possible due to the event’s sponsors, which helped with the cost of supplies needed to complete the projects at each of the schools.
Layfield expressed appreciation to all the businesses and community members that donated donated items for use at the schools, which included Commissioner TC Coley (District 1 Tallapoosa Co), Heritage Pediatrics, Sellers CPA, Home Depot Alex City, Russell Doit Center Alex City, and Tallapoosa County school board member Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton.