Memorial Motorcycle Ride
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Outlook James Watkins III, front led a memorial ride for his son James Watkins IV on a motorcycle they were working on together. Watkins was in an accident in Alexander City June 13 and died a day later.

 Cliff Williams 334-740-1116

James Watkins will never forget Saturday, June 24.

PHOTOS: Remembering the good times with #Watkinsstrong

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Recommended for you