Alexander City Police and the Alexander City Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Coven Abbett Highway.
One driver was transported for minor injuries after her sedan collided with a pick-up trailer.
Last month, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) held a public hearing on upcoming Highway 280 improvements, including the proposal to block off the crossovers at Dean Road, Coven Abbett Highway and Coley Creek Road due to their propensity for high-speed accidents.