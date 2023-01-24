A man is dead after a Monday morning fire at a Kellyton home, according to the Alexander City Police Department.
Deputy Chief James Easterwood said the Alexander City police and fire departments initially responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 5:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, after receiving a call reporting a house fire along Old Kellyton Road.
The Alexander City Fire Department extinguished the fire, which occurred at a white house trailer, according to deputy fire Chief Jeremy Spears.
According to Easterwood, the death of a 45 year-old Black male was discovered at the scene of the fire. Both the fire department and the police department said that the fire is currently under investigation.
Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox confirmed the fatality but said that a cause of death has yet to be determined.
According to a neighbor who witnessed the fire, she said she awoke to a loud sound similar to an explosion at approximately 5:48 a.m.
