Gunshots rang out on Old Dark Road on Thursday afternoon leaving one person shot and another injured. One person has now been arrested.
Nicholas Ontario Heard, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for first-degree assault, two counts of attempted assault in the first degree and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or automobile Thursday evening and is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.
Alexander City Police Department Det. Drew Machen said multiple gunshots were fired from vehicles after an apparent argument between individuals.
“Three vehicles were going in the same direction on (U.S. Highway) 280,” Machen said. “One vehicle shot at another as they were coming from Kellyton before they turned left onto Old Dark Road.”
Occupants of the vehicles carried on a gun battle with rounds traveling from Old Dark Road in front of West End Baptist Church.
“A truck went ahead and turned around in the church parking lot and stopped in the middle of the road,” Machen said. “One person got out and started shooting a rifle at a van. A third vehicle ran into the back of the van disabling both vehicles.”
But the shooting didn’t stop and some of the rounds are believed to have crossed U.S. Highway 280.
“After the collision, a occupant of the third vehicle got out with a rifle and opened fire on the van,” Machen said. “The shooter from the truck got back in and pulled down the hill and opened fire again.”
One person was struck by gunfire and another was assaulted. Both were transported to Russell Medical and their condition was not known Friday afternoon.
Heard was out on bond for first-degree robbery charges. Heard’s indictment states he and other defendants used a handgun and a box cutter to take cash from a victim. Heard awaits a hearing to enter drug court for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Machen said the incident remains under investigation and more arrests are possible.