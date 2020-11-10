Auburn University senior Messiah Williams-Cole is eager to get to work as the newly elected mayor of his hometown, Camp Hill.
On the road to transparency: New Camp Hill mayor organizes ‘Camp Hill Conversations’
New Camp Hill Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole might be giving former President Franklin D. Roosevelt a run for his money on communicating with constituents.
Roosevelt used his ‘Fireside Chats’ to address issues of the day such as World War II, a recession and more. Roosevelt used the radio to convey his message to keep U.S. citizens informed.
Williams-Cole, a Camp Hill native, has taken up the call to keep residents in Camp Hill informed through “Camp Hill Conversations.” The idea is a monthly town hall and Williams-Cole has already held the first on Facebook Live before being sworn in. The second installment is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
“I have invited members of the council, the police chief, fire chief and utilities supervisor to come,” Williams-Cole said. “We will have some topics of discussion but we will also have a question-and-answer session with the public too.”
Williams-Cole said transparency from town leaders and town hall is needed and is a big reason why he is starting these open meetings.
“We have to be open about what is going on,” Williams-Cole said. “We might not always agree but we should be able to discuss it and know what is happening and why with our city government and council.”
Williams-Cole said he has not yet figured out the agenda for the town hall meeting but it will come after the Camp Hill Town Council meets Nov. 16. Williams-Cole believes the chats will help improve Camp Hill, but it will take effort from everyone.
“I believe it will take good communication from residents, council and mayor to make Camp Hill great again,” Williams-Cole said.
Williams-Cole said the town hall meetings will be posted on Facebook for those who cannot attend.
It is all in an effort to bring back what Williams-Cole believes is currently missing in Camp Hill.
“I think Camp Hill has had a united community,” Williams-Cole said. “The last 10 years it has declined. We have to find something to rally behind; we have to build our pride back up.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
Cliff Williams
Staff Writer
