A bill banning the instruction of "divisive concepts," including critical race theory, according to its sponsor, was discussed in the Alabama State Legislature for the first time Wednesday as members of the public had their opportunity to testify.
Eleven opponents spoke to the State Government Committee, including current and retired educators, parents, Alabama NAACP president Benard Simelton, Alabama Department of Archives and History director Steve Murray and retired magistrate judge Vanzetta McPherson. The speakers were Black, white, male and female; none were in favor of the bill.
House Bill 312, sponsored by Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) and backed by 37 other republicans, is the latest incarnation of an earlier bill pre-filed by Oliver seeking to ban the instruction of "divisive concepts" by state agencies.
The latest draft also incorporates elements of two other anti-critical race theory bills in the Alabama House of Representatives, extending that ban to public K-12 schools, colleges and universities and authorizing employers to discipline or fire anyone who violates it.
Despite overwhelming turnout from the opposition Wednesday, the bill has been cited as an Alabama Republican Party priority and, according to pundits, is likely to pass on to the House of Representatives.
"The purpose is not just to ban the teaching of CRT [critical race theory] which everyone's heard a lot about," Oliver said Wednesday. "It is to protect the freedom of speech and thought and ideas of students and any state employee."
House Bill 312 does not explicitly mention critical race theory, but instead lists 11 concepts that educators and state employees would be prohibited from "promoting or advancing." Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) suggested it was historical erasure.
"I can tell what a bill's going to do by looking at the sponsors," Rogers said, pointing to the 38 white Republican legislators and drawing laughter from fellow committee members ("I think that's a divisive concept!" one joked).
Oliver denied trying to curb the teaching of Black history.
"What we're trying to do is we're trying to teach our kids to be color blind," Oliver said. Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham), an African-American woman, said she'd love a color-blind world, "but it's not a reality. Not in my world, it's not."
One concept, that "with respect to American values, slavery and racism are anything other than deviations from, betrayals of, or failure to live up to the found principles of the United States," received especial pushback. The concept, item k. in the bill, did not feature in Oliver's original House Bill 9 but had been added to House Bill 312's expanded list.
"Not only is that constitutionally vague, but that is historically inaccurate," professor and fellow Dadeville native Dr. Robert White said. "My historical argument would be that America is based on slavery and racism. And I can prove it."
Murray, while an opponent of the bill, conceded it was likely to pass and thus encouraged the legislature to remove item k.
McPherson said House Bill 312 was "irresponsible as a law" and encouraged students to "disavow facts." Committee chair Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile), who has sponsored a critical race theory ban of his own, told McPherson her argument was "very well-put."
"You're an attorney? I would not want to cross you in a court of law," he said. "And I would not want to debate you."
Another "divisive concept," that anyone should be asked to "accept, acknowledge, affirm or assent to a sense of guilt, complicity, or need to work harder solely on the basis of his or her race or sex," was questioned by Hollis, who asked Oliver to say it in his own words.
"That because I'm one particular race or sex, that I have to work harder to achieve the same thing that someone else does," he said.
Hollis said she had been working harder all her life, asking "How can I be blind to that?"
Sarah McDaniel, professor, former K-12 educator and mother of three, said color-blindness was an outdated goal.
"If I'm color blind I can't see the beauty of Ms. Hollis as a Black woman legislator, and all her lived experiences that have brought her here. That takes away her uniqueness and her beauty and her power," she said. "Some of you have bought into a manufactured crisis."
The State Government Committee has yet to vote on House Bill 312, though the bill may reach the house floor as early as next week.