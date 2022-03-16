Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
As such, House Bill 414 would widen the state 911 board's remit as a state certifier, authorizing "penalties, including suspension or revocation of certification, for violations of board rules," according to the bill text. The certification program would test for minimum core competencies and require a minimum number of training hours.
The bill would add other requirements to existing 911 legislation, such as that local 911 boards come up with a back-up plan, in case of outage or system failure, and that operators remain on call with someone until the appropriate emergency services have been connected.
HB 414 also amends existing 911 law to define an emergency call request as "any request for public safety assistance" whether by voice, video or text, by removing some of the language ambiguity.
After unanimous passage in the house, the bill still awaits senate approval before it can be signed into law. HB 414 was the second bill sponsored by Oliver to advance Tuesday. House Bill 312, banning the instruction of “divisive concepts,” was passed out of the House State Government committee after its brief stall, and now awaits full house consideration.
Tallapoosa County's emergency response services are governed by the Tallapoosa County E 9-1-1 Board.