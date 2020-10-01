Troy Antwoan Knight thought his original sentence of life in prison without parole for his conviction of two counts of robbery in 2011 was a bit harsh.
According to court records, Knight said his prison term was unwarranted in the weeks after a jury took 30 minutes to convict him for his role in brandishing a weapon at the New Site Foodland and taking about $6,000. Knight filed motions with the Alabama Civil Court of Appeals and the Alabama Supreme Court which denied Knight’s efforts. The unfortunate part for Knight was his previous felony convictions justifying the life in prison sentence.
Knight sat in jail until 2015 when he filed another appeal. According to court documents, Knight alleged his confession to law enforcement was coerced; his confession was obtained in violation of his right against self-incrimination; and his counsel at time of the robbery trial was ineffective.
The Fifth Judicial Circuit of Alabama took up the case again and before it could be resolved, an agreement was reached where Knight was given a 75-year split sentence of time served in prison and 10 years of probation.
Knight was out of prison but couldn’t keep up with his end of the deal to stay out of trouble, according to court records. While on probation Knight failed several drug tests, didn’t show up for meetings with probation officers and committed other crimes in Alabama and Georgia.
The district attorney’s office noticed the amended sentence was illegal during a probation revocation hearing earlier this year. Knight was then sentenced to 75 years in prison July 8 for the robberies and given credit for time already served. The release date from prison for the now 40-year-old is 2088, but his trouble in Tallapoosa County didn’t stop there.
On July 28 Knight was arrested in the Tallapoosa County Jail and charged with three counts of assault with bodily fluids. Court documents state Knight threw two cups of feces and fecal matter onto three jailers at the Tallapoosa County Jail.
Court documents state Knight was scheduled for a bench trial for the assault with bodily fluids but was not in court Tuesday morning. Knight had already been picked up by the Alabama Department of Corrections to continue serving his 75 year sentence. Court officials indicated at some point in the future Knight will return to Tallapoosa County to face trial again.