A motion by the mayor of Camp Hill to rename a road the "Gray-Norris Memorial Highway" died in a council meeting Monday, following nearly an hour of objections from its residents.
Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole first proposed the rededication of Old 280 Road last month in memory of two Black residents, Ralph Gray, lynched in 1931, and Mae Lizzie Norris, lynched in 1947. However, the resolution was tabled at two successive council meetings to allow time for the citizens to weigh in.
Old 280 Road, formerly Highway 280, was renamed in 2005 to avoid confusion with the new U.S. Highway 280 bypass that runs parallel to it. In a town hall forum on Saturday, Williams-Cole said the proposal was not just about historical preservation, but safety, as the similar street names can be confusing in an emergency response situation. Camp Hill has a volunteer fire department which often relies on Dadeville and surrounding volunteer fire departments, who are less familiar with the area, for assistance.
"Something will happen on Old 280, and they'll say, 'I'm on 280.' That is something that happens quite frequently," Williams-Cole said Saturday. "It's a problem for law enforcement; it's a problem for the fire department."
But Old 280 resident Linda Caldwell said another name change would be even more confusing and asked why the town couldn't put up historical markers instead.
"That would be permanent," Caldwell said earlier this month. "No one could change it, no one could move it."
On Monday, Caldwell returned to city council to speak against the name change for a second time, this time joined by a group of Old 280 residents from both within and outside of town limits. The testimony was heard in rounds as several batches of residents filed in and out of the cramped room, which has a limited seating capacity, to weigh in against.
After about 57 minutes of discussion, Williams-Cole made the motion to adopt the resolution to rename Old 280. The motion was not seconded, and thus, did not carry.
Gray, a member of the Alabama Sharecroppers Union headquartered in Camp Hill, died on July 15, 1931 at the hands of a lynch mob incited by Tallapoosa County Sheriff Kyle Young and Camp Hill police Chief J.M. Wilson. Historian Robin D.G. Kelley describes it in his book, "Hammer and Hoe."
In an article drawing on Kelley's research, Steven Nixen writes, "The simple fact of Black organizing, not to mention the involvement of the Communist Party, terrified the region's white power structure and made a violent confrontation almost inevitable."
Norris, a 22-year-old mother of three, was murdered on May 4, 1947 by white resident Albert Huey in a town-wide rampage.
Last month, Williams-Cole shared on Facebook a contemporary article about the day Norris (referred to as "Mary Noyes") was "wantonly killed by a hate-crazed murderer." According to the account "Tallapoosa Terror," Huey entered the Black section of a segregated cafe and assaulted several patrons before shooting Norris twice.
In addition to his proposal to rename Old 280, Williams-Cole said he hoped to place historical markers, in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative, on the sites where Gray and Norris were killed.
Williams-Cole said he would have preferred to rename Wilson Street, which is presumed to be named after the police chief involved in the lynch mob, and Slaughter Avenue where Norris died. But according to Williams-Cole and city attorney Charles Gillenwaters, that would risk violating the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.
The act was passed in 2017 to protect Confederate monuments, but applies to the removal or rededication of any public landmark over 40 years old, if it can be proved the landmark was named after a person. Municipalities may be fined $25,000 for violating the act.