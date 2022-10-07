With the fall season being in full swing, Alexander City will be holding its annual Oktoberfest this weekend.
The 42nd Oktoberfest will be happening this Saturday, Oct. 8, at Charles E. Bailey Sr. Sportplex from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Oktoberfest will host vendors, kids’ activities and a custom car show.
Megan Blake, programs and special events supervisor with Alexander City’s Parks and Recreation Department, said all their vendors' booth spaces are full this year and they even added 10 to 12 more spots.
Blake said guests can expect to find vendors for jewelry, wreaths, door hangers, leather-made goods, boutique clothing and food. For the kids, they will have a free petting zoo as well as four inflatables.
Blake said these inflatables will have free admission. Two inflatables will be in the splash pad area and then, in the area called “The Hollow,” there will be two more.
Additionally, the Lake Martin Trail Blazers will be hosting carnival games and face painting as part of their fundraising.
“I hope the community can come out and celebrate the fact that we have something for any age to do. It doesn't have to be just kids,” Blake said. “But you can come here as an adult and just walk the street for two or three hours looking at things and never have to buy anything.”
