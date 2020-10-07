Oktoberfest turns 40 this year; and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department is going full steam ahead with its family-friendly fall offerings.
With roughly 90 vendors, music, kids activities and food, the 40th Annual Oktoberfest will feature something for everybody from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
“The fact that is the 40th year is a big deal but because of the year it’s been, just the fact that we’re getting to host it is a testament to itself,” event organizer Meg Blake said. “To still be able to carry on is pretty special.”
Face coverings are highly encouraged and all volunteers and workers will be equipped with hand sanitizer. The bathrooms will be open for hand washing, as Blake is still working on receiving some additional hand washing stations.
“I’m satisfied with how it’s all working out,” Blake said. “I’m always worried but I was terrified this year. You never know what might happen when trying to plan an event during a pandemic.”
Things will look mostly the same as in past years, minus a few vendors, but Blake said the event is always enjoyed by all ages.
“I’m happy we’re able to still have Oktoberfest this year because there is something for everyone to be able to do,” Blake said. “People who are 80 come and enjoy it, down to kids who are 3 years old that love it. It’s fun for everyone, not geared toward any certain age group.”
Specifically for children, there will be two areas chockfull of kids’ activities with the incorporation of the newly added Splashplex.
“We can incorporate the splash pad area this year, which will be a lot of fun,” Blake said. “We will also have kids’ activities down in the Hollow area.”
The parks and rec department refers to the flat open area along the main road where the picnic tables are located.
Additional entertainment for children includes four free-to-use inflatables — two separate slides, an obstacle course and new this year, a three-in-one interactive sports inflatable.
Unlimited Design/Space Walk owner Amelia Boone will be bringing a mechanical bull, which is $5 to ride.
“It was a huge hit last year,” Blake said.
Local businesses always go above and beyond to participate in various activities as well, Blake said.
“We have a couple businesses that are really good about getting their information out there but they cater it to the kids,” she said. “Businesses are really good to go the extra mile for kids to enjoy the event just as much.”
Blake said she is still accepting some last minute vendors until today but will wind up with roughly 90, which is only about 15 shy of last year.
“With the pandemic, I knew we would be down a little bit so to only be down by 15 is wonderful,” Blake said.
Vendors include a few new participants as well as some that have been partaking for years but the range of offerings is expansive.
“Literally anything you could want to buy will be there,” Blake said.
Except livestock, she joked, but there will be a petting zoo to enjoy.
The one favored activity that will not be available this year is Home Depot’s tiny workshop.
“We all hate it,” Blake said. “But from what I’ve been told there is still a hold on what Home Depot can do by corporate because of COVID. We’ll miss them because everyone loves the tiny workshop but they would be there if they could and we understand.”
There will be two stages with performers throughout the day. One will be set up be the entrance and exit of the event and the other will be in the Hollow.
“The pavilion stage will feature Barbara’s Dance Studio performing for about 30 minutes and then Highway 280 Bluegrass band after that,” Blake said. “Three musical acts will be at the second stage location.”
This includes Hazy Days from 10 to 11 a.m., Rachel Wilson from 11 a.m. to noon and Bo Jones Band from noon to 2 p.m.
There is no entrance fee, so families can certainly come and enjoy the day without spending a dime if they choose to.
“You can come down there just to have a day of fun with the kids and not have to spend anything unless you wanted to,” Blake said. “The only things for purchase are of course what the vendors are selling, the food and the mechanical bull.”
Blake has been keeping an eye on the weather but said she will not make any decisions on pending changes until she has to.
“We’ve been planning to go full steam ahead until the hurricane tells us we can’t,” she said. “If we do have to cancel, we will reschedule.”
But she hopes that is not the case as people are highly anticipating the return of this fall event.
“The fact this this is an event people always look forward to, people are really ready for something to do and we are ready to host them,” Blake said.