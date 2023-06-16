keep mr. hand
After protesting at the May board meeting, Rhonda Ogletree went before the board on June 12 outlining all the work Chris Hand has put into Dadeville High School. She said rather than present her petitions she would like them to understand not renewing Hand's contract was a huge mistake.

 Abigail Murphy / The Record

During Monday’s Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting, Rhonda Ogletree went before the board regarding Chris Hand’s non-renewed contract. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

