During Monday’s Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting, Rhonda Ogletree went before the board regarding Chris Hand’s non-renewed contract.
As a Dadeville parent, she made an online petition regarding the decision, and it reached 1,500 signatures in four days. Signatures came in from New York to Hawaii, which she believes are former students of Hand’s. She drafted a paper petition, which was passed around the community.
She also had gotten word of a petition from the students, which got 600 signatures. Although she could not get her hands on it. Ogletree then collected news clippings about Dadeville High School and Hand’s efforts.
“I didn’t bring any of them today because Mr. Hand has told me that under the circumstances of everything that is going on he lost his will, he lost his goal and I can tell that,” she said. “I talked to him several times over the course of last month and every time I talk to him, I can hear something different. He was sad. His heart was breaking, and I could tell that — I could hear it loud and clear.”
Despite his sadness, she said every time they talked, he was preparing for a track meet, helping kids prepare for state testing or doing teacher evaluations. Over the years, Hand has stayed after hours helping students with college applications or test prep to help them reach future goals. In addition to academics, Ogletree has seen him regularly attending Dadeville sports games.
“If he is doing all of these things beyond his contracted goals, why is it that we don’t want him to be there for our kids when he has done so much and continues to do so much?” she asked the board.
As a parent of a Dadeville High School graduate, she can easily speak to Hand’s efforts. Ogletree said her now 21-year-old son was, frankly, a problem child, and he was often in Hand’s office.
“Mr. Hand did not label him as a problem child,” she said. “He did not push him to the side and dismiss him. He continued to stay on top of him. Before it was all over, my child was an ambassador of student affairs at the high school. He spent a week at Boys State to represent Dadeville High School. He is now a proud member of the army national guard, and he is a police officer in the LaFayette police department.”
She understands the decision to not renew his contract was made before the shooting occurred but now in light of those recent events, she felt Hand staying in his position was needed now more than ever. After talking with several students, she said one told her they felt like “they were being kicked when they were down.”
Ogletree said she started the petition out of selfish reasons. Last year the board approved for the sixth grade to become part of Dadeville High School and her sixth-grade son is not ready for that. She said knowing Hand would be there was her saving grace and now her saving grace won’t be there and she doesn’t understand why.
“I believe you guys have made a horrible, horrible mistake and it’s going to show next year,” she said, leaving the lectern.
Superintendent Ray Porter thanked Ogletree for her remarks, and the board moved to approve the payment of bills for May 2023.