Some social media challenges seem innocent.
The amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) ice bucket challenge was wildly successful in raising awareness and funds for Lou Gehrig’s disease a few years ago. But for every good challenge, there are numerous ones that can be dangerous. There is the KiKi challenge which involves jumping from one moving vehicle to another and there is Neknomination in which participants try to down a pint of beer without stopping. The Tide Pod and Blue Whale challenges have been in the news injuring hundreds over the years.
The newest challenge Rompcráneos originated in South America. Translated it means Skullbreaker and is starting to make its rounds in the U.S. on TikTok, an app popular among teenagers. The challenge is presented by two people to a third. The two challengers in the know tell a third person they want to make the ground shake and need help. The first two people jump then the third, only the first two people sweep the legs of the third and cause them to fall.
Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said there should be a group effort to report these social media challenges and other issues at schools.
“If parents see or hear of things they should let principals or me know,” Lankford said. “You look at these challenges and you can see the potential for harm.”
Lankford said he didn’t know of the Skullbreaker challenge on TikTok until recently.
“We do not condone this behavior,” Lankford said.
Lankford said students and parents alike should help report incidents so they can be looked into.
“We have kids at recess and on the ball fields,” Lankford said. “It is difficult to monitor everything but with help in reporting it, we can stop. We do take these kinds of things seriously.”
Lankford suggested parents keep an ongoing conversation going with their children about not participating in the challenges. Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said even the ones that have been successful still had issues.
“I remember seeing bloopers of the ice bucket challenge,” Turner said. “I saw a 20-gallon cooler dropped on someone’s head. I saw someone else fall out of a chair. My suggestion is just not do them.”