There are more than 150 miles of sewage lines running through Alexander City and according to city officials, it takes a lot to maintain them and the two sewage treatment plants the city operates.
When it rains, city leaders cringe at the damage it can cause. Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird said last week's storms caused damage to the system and the city just doesn’t have the funds at the moment to keep up.
“That rain event caused more than $600,000 in sewer damage,” Baird said. “We had so much water coming in.”
The old sewer lines, some of which are more than 50 years old, are in poor condition and allow storm water to enter the sewage system.
“All the water breaks free debris in lines because it's stuck,” Baird said. “It all slams into the pump station. There are screens to stop it but the pumps run dry or overloaded and they burn up. We lost a pump, motor and drive. It’s estimated to cost the city $100,000 in repairs.”
The same rain event caused more water and debris to enter the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility. The facility has “large clarifiers with arms that sweep the solids and debris off the top.” Baird said two of the four clarifiers were operational at the time. One of which city employees made operational in the last year, using city labor and ingenuity. The storm caused damage with one of those clarifiers at Sugar Creek, though.
“A clarifier was straining while sweeping the solids off,” Baird said. “It got overloaded and the tower in the middle collapsed.”
Baird is thankful a second clarifier was operational before the rain.
“If we only have one before the rain and it shuts down, then we can’t flush toilets,” Baird said.
It’s estimated to cost $400,000 to adequately repair the failed clarifier.
The recent rains also destroyed a collection point at Lafayette Street and Old Kellyton Road where more than five 8- to 15- sewer lines merge.
“All the water blew up the box, it was a big time sewage spill,” Baird said. “We were out there vacuuming it up. They worked on it for 24 hours before getting it fixed. It is running on a bypass until we can get it fixed permanently.”
There are another three motors and gearboxes costing $200,000 that aren’t running currently because of failures.
Baird said Russell Corp. was funding the city’s sewer system and its treatment plant before its decline in the early 2000s.
“They quit putting 15 million gallons of sewage a day into Sugar Creek,” Baird said. “At that point they were subsidizing every citizen in Alexander City on sewer. They were covering the cost and overhead.”
With sewer lines being “out of sight, out of mind,” prior Alexander City administrations have “kicked the can down the road,” according to Baird.
“Little work has been done to the city’s sewer system and treatment facilities in the last two decades,” Baird said. “Prior administrations were putting out brush fires instead of fixing the problems.”
In the past few years Alexander City has been working to improve its sewer system with current funding. With about $500,000 per year the sewer department has been able to get the system out from under a consent decree following a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM). Just seven years ago, the city was seeing major leaks, especially during rain events. Thanks to casting-in-place pipes (CIPP), many of those issues are gone, but there is still room for improvement. It’s happening slowly as funding is made available.
Sewer rate increase
Alexander City sewer customers have seen their bills basically double in the last month.
Baird said more than 50 sewer customers showed up at Monday’s council meeting to complain about their bills.
“They said they had no idea it was coming,” Baird said.
The Outlook reported on the rate increase before Baird took office in Nov. 2020. The accounting firm Jackson Thornton presented a study then that the average home creating nearly 4,000 gallons of sewage per month needed to see its bill increase from $35 to $110.
Baird and the council had several meetings to discuss the issue and all agreed it wouldn’t be an easy fix or easy cost for sewage customers to take on.
“We sat down with the staff and tried to make it more reasonable,” Baird said. “We didn’t have a choice.”
Baird said during Russell’s heyday, citizens were only paying a fraction of the cost of the sewage treatment and the distribution system that delivered it.
“Now there is no Russell to go buy those pumps and aerators when they go out,” Baird said. “With the doubling of the rate, we are still at a loss. We are collecting 80 cents for every dollar spent.”
The amount of sewage a home creates is determined by the amount of water used. Baird said since the rates have gone up, many customers have found water leaks.
“By finding the leaks it will cut down on their water and sewer costs,” Baird said. “One couple was at the meeting about their bill. They were using 9,000 gallons of water per month with just two people. It should be about 4,000 gallons. They have a leak somewhere.”
Baird said the recent increase has Alexander City in the middle of where other cities charge for sewage.
“Yes our rates doubled, but go to Birmingham and see what you have to pay,” Baird said.
Currently the city has about 4,400 sewer accounts. With two new large sewer lines in the works to service areas without sewage. Baird the line down Highway 63 to Wicker Point will bring at least 600 customers including Wind Creek State Park into the system. Another will service U.S. Highway 280 to the Kellyton industrial park and Alabama Graphite. Baird is hopeful the rates can now stay close to steady and cover the costs of the city's sewer system.
“At about 8,000 customers is where it should balance out,” Baird said. “The last numbers we got on the graphite plant, it's equivalent to about 2,700, 4,000-gallon per month customers. With the growth we believe is coming, we think it will work out.”