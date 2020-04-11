As Russell Medical reached 60 positive tests for COVID-19, officials warned the peak could still be two weeks away.
Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said the hospital had not seen a surge in patients and saw a good sign in patients coming through the emergency department late this week.
“It’s been a steady to low volume, but we’re still seeing a high acuity level of flu-like symptoms,” Peace said. “It has dropped below 50% — lower than it has been — so that’s good but that is still high.”
Peace said Russell Medical has performed a total of 440 coronavirus tests and as of Friday morning there had been 60 positives with 78 tests still pending results. It’s those pending results that have been an issue. Previously Peace said it was taking 24 to 48 hours for the reference lab to return results. He said it has added equipment and people and should be faster. Peace said Russell Medical’s affiliation with UAB will help with more speedy results going ahead.
“Because of our relationship with UAB, we have started to send some tests to them,” Peace said.
Peace said the tests still pending results Friday morning should be returned today.
Approximately 20 tests per day are given after patients are screened, according to Peace.
Peace said patients currently hospitalized follow a trend noted on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website.
“The majority, about 70%, are in the 19 to 65 (years old) category,” Peace said. “When this first started, they said the elderly were the most susceptible, but we are seeing people in the 50s, 40s and even 30s. Our statistics show that we are very much mirroring those of the state.”
Peace said the patient population in intensive care is down to eight, but not all of those are coronavirus related. Russell Medical typically has six ICU beds but stood up more as COVID-19 started to spread.
“It is a good thing the ICU population is coming down,” Peace said.
According to Peace, some of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating at home are now being admitted to the hospital.
Peace said more positive cases could be coming and Russell Medical has spoken with other health facilities to keep options open.
“We have spoken with UAB, Baptist South and St. Vincent’s,” Peace said. “They all have bed space if we need it. I believe it is because of our relationship with UAB.”
While Peace is optimistic about how things have gone so far, he believes the peak for the area has not been reached.
“I think we are two weeks behind Chambers and Lee counties,” Peace said. “(ADPH) said last week we would have a surge in two weeks.”
Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said the Russell Medical website has links to its medical providers all of whom offer telemedicine now.
“They are having a lot of success,” Foy said. The older population has been taking advantage of it.”
Peace said there are still daily calls with other healthcare facilities and first responders as part of an incident command team to make sure everyone is on the same page.
The success in treating patients is good but Peace is also proud of his staff and the community for the support in this effort.
“All of our nurses have huge hearts,” Peace said. “This has definitely been hard on them. I’m so appreciative of the community for their outreach. Everyone has been so appreciative. They have fed us and prayed over us.”
Foy said Alexander City has shown what a small community really is and what larger towns don’t have.
“You learn to be appreciative of the community we have,” Foy said. “You look at the larger communities and it’s not there. There has not been a request that has not been met.”