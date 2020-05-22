Only nine Bill Nichols State Veterans Home residents are currently testing positive for COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) and Health Management Resources (HMR) completed another round of testing for the novel coronavirus at Bill Nichols this week. The tests showed only nine residents were positive, an improvement from last week when there were 40 positive cases.
“This is a significant and promising downward trend,” the ADVA said in a statement.
Since April 8, 91 residents of the home have tested positive for COVID-19.
On May 12 the ADVA reported 23 residents at Bill Nichols died due to the virus.
Of the 41 employees who tested positive at the home, 12 have returned to work. No residents at the state veterans homes in Bay Minette, Pell City and Huntsville have tested positive.