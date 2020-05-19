The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward in connection to a recent burglary.
The reward is being offered for up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who burglarized a post office in violation of 18 United States Codes, Section 2115. The Dadeville Post Office located at 140 S. Spring Street in Dadeville,was burglarized between 6:30 p.m. May 11 and 4:05 a.m. May 12.
To share information to help with the investigation, call the Dadeville Police Department at 256-825-6212 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-AL1-STOP.