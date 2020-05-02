Veterans at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home left the battlefields decades ago but they have found themselves with an unseen enemy amongst their ranks: COVID-19.
As of Friday, 18 residents of the Alexander City home have died due to COVID-19 and a total of 85 have tested positive for the coronavirus since April 8. Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs commissioner Kent Davis said everything is being done to help the veterans and tough lessons are still being learned.
“I am not going to sugarcoat this: We have had many cases in our Bill Nichols State Veterans Home,” Davis said. “We have had deaths as a result of COVID-19 in our Bill Nichols facility. Our hearts go out to the families of those residents. This is a very difficult fight we are in. This has been the toughest challenge that we have ever faced over the last few weeks. This has been a difficult situation across the nation for long-term care facilities, for veterans homes and nursing homes.”
Davis said those lessons are quickly apparent in some cases as learning senior citizens and those with underlying conditions are at very high risk for infections and symptoms of COVID-19. As many across the nation make a plea for widespread testing, the issue of determining who carries the virus stretches into the homes of the nation’s heroes.
“The availability of testing has been an issue across the nation,” Davis said. “I think officials across the country have been upfront with that. It has been an issue for us as well. One of the biggest dangers and biggest risks in this COVID-19 emergency is what we call the asymptomatic carrier. That has been a problem across the nation and for us as well.”
As staff with ADVA and Bill Nichols discovered COVID-19 was running rampant through the facility in April, it worked with the Alabama Department of Public Health to test every resident at Bill Nichols. Davis said he invited outside agencies to look into the issue of the spread through the home’s nearly 150 residents as the battle ensued.
“We wanted to make sure that we were doing everything possible to combat this virus,” Davis said. “We know sometimes you need to ask for an outside independent assessment just to make sure we are doing things correctly. I personally asked for at least two teams to come in the week of April 13 to do an objective assessment of the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home.”
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said the Alexander City Fire Department and its emergency management services have been helping in the battle of the coronavirus at Bill Nichols.
“They are the individuals who are transferring the patients from the home,” Spraggins said. “They are transporting (veterans) to the emergency room and we have transferred patients from the veterans home to Russell Medical and the VA in Birmingham.”
Davis asked the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Alabama Department of Public Health to conduct independent investigations and he presented their findings in a virtual town hall meeting Friday.
“Both of those teams have completed their reports,” Davis said. “They have made some minor recommendations but overall they appear to be in solid independent agreement that the timeline of events and the precautionary measures that were taken are everything we could have done under the circumstances.”
State Rep. Ed Oliver (R-81) watched the town hall meeting and is thankful of Davis’ transparency so far but wants to make sure all the information is on the table before throwing stones.
“I think there is still a lot to be learned about the events leading up to the outbreak in the home,” Oliver said. “I won’t settle until I see every stone unturned looking into it. I want to make sure our nation’s heroes are taken care of.”
As COVID-19 attacked Bill Nichols, Davis said everyone involved did everything possible to mitigate the spread.
“We continue the heavy use of (personal protective equipment) such as masks, gloves, gowns to protect both employees and residents,” Davis said. “We have implemented very restrictive isolation procedures inside the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home so that when we identify a resident they are isolated from other residents. For staff, (if they test positive) they are taken off the roster for work and not allowed access to the facility from that point on.”
As the call for reinforcements was made, lines of communication were widened with the U.S. Department of Veterans Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency through communication with the Alabama Department of Emergency Management. Now reinforcements are in place to continue the battle with COVID-19 in Bill Nichols.
“As employees started to test positive, we could not allow them to go into the facility and we have gotten augmentation of staff from external organizations, most prominently the Birmingham VA,” Davis said. “Right now we think we are OK on staff and PPE. Like everybody across the country, we have had to reach out for additional resources of PPE. In some cases, we have transferred from our other facilities. We feel confident right now that all of our staff members at Bill Nichols are in full PPE without any supply handicaps at this moment.”
COVID-19 is not yet in the three other state veterans homes thanks in part to an extremely restrictive visitation policy followed by all long-term care facilities in Alabama. To help residents stay connected with family, Davis said staff members are doing everything possible to help by facilitating virtual visits through FaceTime, Skype and other means of communication.
Davis said testing at the ADVA’s three other homes still follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards and Bill Nichols was granted an exception as the number of positive COVID-19 cases grew.
Spraggins advised the public to be cautious about what information it shares as it can lead to panic.
“The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has been extremely transparent to residents, family, staff and myself about vital information regarding the COVID-19 in its facilities,” Spraggins said. “Even so, false rumors have spread by word of mouth, social media. Quiet still truth has been overwhelmed by loud uniformed gossip. This is unfair to all parties who are doing everything possible to stop the effects of the virus. If you feel that you must participate in COVID-19 conversation, please use information from official sources with firsthand professional knowledge of the situation.”
Although Davis said he is confident no one person or action carries the blame for the outbreak at Bill Nichols, there is still information to be gleaned from the COVID-19 situation to be used in the future.
“I’m sure there will be lessons learned at the end of this,” Davis said. “This is a new fight that no one has ever faced in this country. We are very interested in learning what are the best practices and things we can improve. This fight is not over. It is going to continue for a while and we are sometimes going to have to have those hard lessons learned in this fight across the nation but especially in our long-term care facilities as we face this together.”
Editor’s Note: The Outlook has reached out to ADVA to find out how many staff members at Bill Nichols tested positive for the coronavirus but did not have this information as of press time Friday. We know at least 23 employees tested positive as of April 23 but an updated number was not provided at Friday’s virtual town hall.