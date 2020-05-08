After Gov. Kay Ivey announced a more relaxed safer-at-home order Friday morning, many residents are wondering if local municipalities will lift their curfews.
Alexander City's curfew will be in effect through Sunday night, meaning it will be officially lifted Monday. This curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Dadeville's 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is still in place and will continue through Tuesday when Mayor Wayne Smith will recommend the city council vote to lift it at its meeting.
Camp Hill is keeping its 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in place and will reevaluate at a later date.
Jacksons Gap currently has an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew which is still in place as of now. The Outlook is waiting to hear back from town officials on a decision to lift or continue the curfew.