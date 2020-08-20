A development project on the shores of Lake Martin in the Sturdivant Creek area has been in the works since 2006 for Pat Mathews and his partners in Miner’s Cove. The dream took another step Wednesday as ground was officially broken.
Mathews can’t wait for the next chapter to be written about the Sturdivant area after learning so much about its mansion and other things over the years.
“When we first started coming many years ago and stopped in the restaurants and gas stations, anything we could to learn about the area, we heard stories from great people,” Mathews said. “Even years later, everytime I come here, I hear something new about the area. We are so excited about being here. This could be the start of something good.”
Mathews along with partners Walker Grant and David Kouri have been pondering plans with lake front property in the Sturdivant area.
“We owned the old Baker property, near the end of the point,” Mathews said. “We were going to do something with Alabama Power. After dealing with them year after year after year, about a year and a half go they came back and said they would sell us the property.”
Mathews said Alabama Power was involved originally because of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) license the power company has for Lake Martin. As the license renewal process evolved a few years ago, the company’s strategy for the property on the south side of the railroad changed.
“They wanted to develop the property with us, enter into a partnership,” Mathews said. “Next thing you know, they said they would sell.”
This is the first development for the partners of Miner’s Cove and Mathews said they knew they needed help in developing the property to its potential.
“We knew just as landowners, it would be difficult for us to do anything,” Mathews. “We were just simple landowners. What we did was we partnered up with the Newell Road Builders. They have a laundry list of developments they have been a part of.”
Mathews said Newell Road Builders helped greatly in building a new bridge across the lake on Sturdivant Road and are building the roads in the development that will be handed over to Alexander City.
Miner’s Cove has partnered with Jay Toland as a preferred builder. Mathews said it wasn’t a difficult choice to partner with Toland Construction for home building at Miner’s Cove.
“We looked around and noticed the development (Jay Toland) was doing in Auburn and rode that development, actually walked in each one of the homes and looked at the way they were built,” Mathews said. “The job sites were clear; the inside of the houses were clean, just the general construction was elegant. That stuff catches your eye. We started talking with him to kind of get the vision for him and how he does his own planning. He is really involved. It was a long decision process but easy to make once we got there.”
Toland said Aronov Realty broker Virginia Pettus connected him and the partners of Miner’s Cove.
“Once I met those guys and they told me what they wanted to do, I thought this was such a great opportunity,” Toland said.
Toland the development is close enough to the Auburn market he is not worried about being in too many places at once.
“The lake market is very hot right now,” Toland said. “This particular site is such a great thing for us and our subcontractors because of the easy access of (U.S. Highway) 280. It is such a straight shot. We are looking forward to working in both markets and really the lake market is so influenced by the Auburn market, it really is not foreign to us.”
With 3 miles of shoreline and more than 300 acres, some might think the development will bring hundreds of homes to the area, but Mathews and the partner’s of Miner’s Cove are thinking a little differently.
“We are not trying to do anything dense,” Mathews said. “The lots are big, expansive and deep. We are not interested in all this density. It is going to be a slow process, three to five years. It could be somewhere around 80 lots developed.”
This is more feasible because a lack of development plans for large pieces of property nearby.
“The other side of the railroad is still owned by Alabama Power,” Mathews said. “They have deemed it protected property. There is nothing to be built over there. We have 90% of the point all the way out to the railroad.”
The first of three phases has 17 lake-front lots, some of which are already reserved and Toland is ready to build after asphalt makes it on the road and a few other steps.
“Houses are staked out on some lots,” Toland said. “We are waiting on final plats to be approved and as soon as we have utility taps we will start. It will be nothing but top-notch finishes. It will something the City of Alexander City will be proud of.”
The property is in the city limits of Alexander City following the Aug. 1, 2019 signature of Gov. Kay Ivey following the passage of legislation allowing an island annexation of the development and giving property owners access to city utilities such as water and schools.
The development brings a smile to the face of Alexander City Chamber of Commerce CEO and president Ed Collari because of what it means to the entire area.
“I’m really excited for Pat Mathews and his development group to invest in our community,” Collari said. “One of our initiatives at the chamber is recruiting retail. It would help to have more rooftops and households especially of this nature and quality in our community. For us it is very exciting. We just look forward to seeing this development grow.”
Toland sees potential in the project beyond just being a home builder.
“I think I have met my future neighbor,” Toland said. “I think I am planning to build my own house here. That is how much I believe in this community and the developers, the city. We are just proud to be a part of it.”