Hurricane Zeta brought heavy rain and strong wind overnight and continues to impact Central Alabama, including the Tallapoosa and Coosa county areas.
The Outlook has received multiple reports of damage and debris throughout the tri-county area including widespread power outages and downed power lines. Crews are working throughout the area and officials are asking residents to stay home and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
“Be very careful if you have to venture out thismorning,” National Weather Service of Birmingham said in a statement. “There are likely many trees blocking roads that have not been cleared/barricaded yet. Also, you should always assume downed power lines are still electrified and stay away from them. If you are using a generator make sure it is in a well-ventilated outdoor area so that you avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.”
Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran said around 5 a.m. daylight will provide more information but he is continuing to receive multiple reports of structural damage and trees down throughout the county.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said the damage is truly widespread throughout the city and asks residents to please stay off the roads as crews work to respond to damage, road blockages and immediate areas of attention.
