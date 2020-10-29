Weather Alert

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - ALEXANDER CITY - DADEVILLE * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: BELOW TROPICAL STORM FORCE WIND - PEAK WIND FORECAST: 15-25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: POTENTIAL FOR WIND 58 TO 73 MPH - PLAN: PLAN FOR DANGEROUS WIND OF EQUIVALENT STRONG TROPICAL STORM FORCE. - PREPARE: EFFORTS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY SHOULD NOW BE UNDERWAY. PREPARE FOR SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE. - ACT: ACT NOW TO COMPLETE PREPARATIONS BEFORE THE WIND BECOMES HAZARDOUS. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: SIGNIFICANT - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT - PEAK RAINFALL AMOUNTS: ADDITIONAL AROUND 1 INCH - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: LITTLE OR NO POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING RAIN - PLAN: THERE IS LITTLE OR NO POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING RAIN. - PREPARE: LITTLE TO NO PREPARATIONS ARE NEEDED TO PROTECT AGAINST FLOODING RAIN AT THIS TIME. - ACT: MONITOR FOR CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE - LITTLE TO NO POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM FLOODING RAIN. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - SITUATION IS UNFAVORABLE FOR TORNADOES - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: TORNADOES NOT EXPECTED - PLAN: TORNADOES ARE NOT EXPECTED. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS MAY STILL OCCUR. - PREPARE: LITTLE TO NO PREPARATIONS NEEDED TO PROTECT AGAINST TORNADOES AT THIS TIME. KEEP INFORMED OF THE LATEST TORNADO SITUATION. - ACT: LISTEN FOR CHANGES IN THE FORECAST. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE - LITTLE TO NO POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://READY.GOV/HURRICANES