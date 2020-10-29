Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL ALABAMA ...ALL WARNINGS FOR CENTRAL ALABAMA HAVE BEEN CANCELED... NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - ALL WATCHES AND WARNINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELED * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 220 MILES NORTHEAST OF BIRMINGHAM AL OR ABOUT 260 MILES NORTHEAST OF MONTGOMERY AL - 35.3N 83.5W - STORM INTENSITY 60 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHEAST OR 40 DEGREES AT 39 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ ALL TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELED FOR CENTRAL ALABAMA. ZETA CONTINUES TO MOVE TO THE NORTHEAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: LITTLE TO NO ADDITIONAL IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: FOLLOW THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: IF USING A GENERATOR, AVOID CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING BY FOLLOWING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED BY THE MANUFACTURER. OPERATE YOUR GENERATOR IN A WELL-VENTILATED SPACE OUTSIDE OF YOUR LIVING AREA AND AWAY FROM OPEN DOORS AND WINDOWS. CHECK IN WITH YOUR EMERGENCY POINTS OF CONTACT. LET THEM KNOW YOUR LOCATION AND STATUS. KEEP CONVERSATIONS SHORT AND TO THE POINT. DO NOT TIE UP COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS. CHECK ON YOUR NEIGHBORS. IF NECESSARY, HELP THEM CONNECT WITH THEIR POINTS OF CONTACT. ALLOW EXTRA TIME FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLES TO REACH YOU AS THEY NAVIGATE ROAD HAZARDS. WHEN CLEARING OUT FALLEN TREES, BE CAREFUL WITH CHAINSAWS AND AXES. ALWAYS WEAR PROTECTIVE GEAR AND KEEP OTHERS AT A SAFE DISTANCE. LEANING TREES AND THOSE WHICH HAVE FALLEN ON ROOFS OR POWER LINES CAN BE ESPECIALLY DANGEROUS. IF YOU ARE NOT IN GOOD HEALTH OR UNSURE ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE DOING, HAVE SOMEONE WITH TREE CUTTING EXPERIENCE DO THE JOB. NEVER CUT TREES WITHOUT A PARTNER. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- AS IT PERTAINS TO THIS EVENT...THIS WILL BE THE LAST LOCAL STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM AL REGARDING THE EFFECTS OF TROPICAL CYCLONE HAZARDS UPON THE AREA.