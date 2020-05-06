Once a decade, U.S. citizens play a vital role in deciding representation and funding through the U.S. Census.
People can respond online, by email or by mail, and the goal is to get an accurate count of every man, woman and child in the state. Two important results will be population-based federal money coming into the state and determining the number of each state’s Congressional districts.
“From my perspective, it’s important that we do all we can do to keep the Congressional seats we have but also make sure those dollars are flowing into the state,” Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs director Kenneth Boswell said a statement. “We’re letting people know that the census is a harmless but important event.”
Alexander City city clerk Amanda Thomas said the initial phases of the census are already done to encourage everyone to complete the census. But now, census officials will start to come around this month to help residents file their forms.
Thomas said some people are unnecessarily fearful of the information collected.
“It doesn’t get that personal,” Thomas said. “It doesn’t ask for a social security number.”
Thomas has already completed her census form, which asks questions about how many people live in her home, names and how old they are.
“It took me about 10 minutes to finish it,” she said. “It doesn’t ask for any information they don’t already have. Most people keep more information on their phones than what they are asking for.”
Thomas said population projections have Alabama losing a voice in Washington.
“We are looking at losing representation,” Thomas said. “We need that seat in Washington so we can be heard.”
Thomas said the data collected does more than just decide how many representatives a state will have in the House of Representatives in Congress and how much in federal funding comes to the state.
“A lot of funding for Alexander City from both the state and federal is based on population,” Thomas said. “It helps with funding and grants for roads, infrastructure, fire and (Emergency Management Services) departments and law enforcement. It allows the city to help provide services.”
Data from the census will be delivered to Congress and the president in December.
Alabama’s response rate for the census has historically been below average, Boswell said, but he’s hopeful that will change this year with the emphasis being put on it. It’s also the first time people can respond online, which should increase Alabama’s response rate, which was 72% in 2010.
“We’re optimistic that we will do better than what we did in 2010,” Boswell said. “There is more light being given to this subject matter simply because the governor understands the importance of it.”