A mother is in the Coosa County Jail after authorities said she killed her daughter.
Latosha Stowes, 39, died in a home on Coosa County Road 86 early Sunday morning. Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said a disagreement between a mother and daughter led to Stowes’ death by stabbing.
“We got a call about an assault that took place at a residence on Coosa 86 about 1:45 Sunday morning,” Howell said. “Deputies along with paramedics responded.”
Howell said law enforcement entered the home to find Stowes and three others on the scene.
“She was in one of the rooms with apparent stab wounds,” Howell said. “During an investigation, we determined Stowes’ mother Helene Stowes Johnson, 60, was responsible for the death of Stowes.”
Howell said Johnson was arrested on the scene Sunday morning after his department received the call of the assault. Howell said the case is still under investigation but he said investigators believe they know what led to Stowes’ death.
“We believe it was an argument that turned deadly,” Howell said.
Johnson appeared before Coosa County District Judge Carlton Teel on Tuesday where her bond was set at $75,000. Court records show Johnson with a Dadeville address. She was out on a $5,000 bond following a February arrest by the Dadeville Police Department for second-degree theft and third-degree burglary charges.
Johnson’s next court appearance on the murder charge is in June.