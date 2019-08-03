Authorities in Talladega County are looking for Matthew Hammonds, 28, who has connections to Alexander City.
Court records indicate a 55-year-old female alleged victim has received a protection from abuse order against Hammonds following a Sunday incident in Talladega.
The civil action and victim allege Hammonds kidnapped and assaulted the victim.
“(I) was held hostage in a home and choked until (I) passed out several times,” the allegation reads. “(He) put a knife to my face, threatened to cut the dog’s throat.”
The victim said in the report Hammonds threatened her too.
“He beat my face with his fist and put a knife to my neck,” the report reads. “He said he would kill me if I tried to leave.”
The report states Hammonds held the alleged victim hostage for six hours until her daughter came by the home for a visit.
Court records do not indicate if Hammonds has been served the protection order and court documents do not show where he has been charged criminally in the matter. A spokesperson with the Talladega Police Department confirmed the department had a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Hammonds. The spokesperson would not comment if the department had criminal warrants.
The court order goes on to state the alleged victim said Hammonds made daily threats against her and he has knives and possibly has guns.
The order prohibits Hammonds from contacting the victim in any way and must stay at least 1,000 feet from her home.
The order said Hammonds currently lives in Oxford but other court records have him with an Alexander City address. He was arrested in Alexander City in October 2015 for willful abuse of a child. The criminal complaint in the abuse case states Hammonds struck a 2-year-old child in the head, arms and buttocks causing bruising.
He bonded out a month later only to be arrested in Calhoun County in April 2017 for kidnapping and attempted murder while waiting for a mental evaluation to come back for the Alexander City child abuse charge.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said in April 2017 a motorist reported finding a woman who was badly beaten with an electric cord, which had also been made into a noose around her neck. The woman was left beneath a bridge over Choccolocco Creek along Mellon Bridge Road in unincorporated Calhoun County.
Investigators believe the beating happened at a Golden Springs trailer, with Hammonds and two co-defendants each taking turns beating the woman over several hours. The woman was beaten because the men apparently suspected her of stealing drugs, Wade said. She was then driven to the site in a borrowed vehicle and left, officials said in published reports. A meth lab was found at the trailer where officials believe the attack took place.
In July 2017 Hammonds was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect of the child abuse charge in Tallapoosa County and placed in a mental institution but was in state custody from his April 2017 arrest until January of this year. He was released for time served after pleading guilty to the kidnapping and attempted murder charges in Calhoun County.