A law enforcement officer involved shooting in Tallapoosa County Sunday afternoon is being investigated by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau Investigation (SBI).
At approximately 1:01 p.m. Sunday in Dadeville an officer-involved shooting occurred involving deputies with with Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and within ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, according to a release from ALEA.
As a result of the incident, the suspect involved was injured and transported to a nearby hospital, however, no officers were injured.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department requested the help of ALEA SBI special agents to investigate the matter. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Tallapoosa County District Attorney’s office. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.