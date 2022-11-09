Thanks-for-giving OES

Members of Adams Chapter Order of Eastern Star hosts their Thanks-For-Giving Banquet.

 

 Submitted / The Outlook

For members of the community that go above and beyond, a banquet will soon be held in their honor. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you