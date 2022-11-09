For members of the community that go above and beyond, a banquet will soon be held in their honor.
The Adams Chapter Order of Eastern Star (OES) #685 is holding a Thanks-For-Giving Banquet this Sunday. Valerie Pitts, organizer of the event, said this is their third year of the Thanks-For-Giving Banquet, and it’s about giving back to the community.
“We are recognizing what we call unsung heroes and sheroes, within our community,” Pitts said. “You may think you're going unnoticed, but we are watching, we are looking, we applaud you, we thank you.”
Some of the recipients include Dr. Beverly Price, superintendent of Alexander City Schools; Leisa Woody, Dadeville Kiwanis Club President; Fred Norris, Alexander City Boys & Girls Club Director; Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole of Camp Hill; Virginia Robinson; Chief Deputy Fred White; Corporal Demarcus Daniels and Valencia Pitts.
“We just wanted to show our rising stars of today as well as our pioneers, as those who have done so much throughout the years,” Pitts said.
Pitts said the community is invited to come out and help celebrate all of the recipients. The banquet begins at 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Cooper Recreation Center.
Guests are encouraged to “dress to impress.” The entertainment for the evening will be comedian Airion “Shawt Dog” Robinson, Mothers of Praise, Brandon Morgan and Soulful Dancers.
Tickets for one are $15 and for two $25. Tickets are available for purchase from any Adams Chapter OES #685 members.
All the proceeds from the event goes towards the chapter’s scholarship program. The chapter also does Back to School Jamborees with giving out school supplies, and this December they will partner with the school system for a Polar Express Party.
“Oftentimes I tell the members, we want to be the shining stars to allow the community to see positiveness within us,” she said.
Pitts said they are excited to bring the chapter back in “full force” after the past couple of years were impacted by COVID-19.
