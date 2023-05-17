The National Weather Service has released a storm survey assessing damage related to the March 25 severe weather in Tallapoosa County, which included baseball-sized hail and flooding that submerged roadways.
The report states the majority of severe storms that occurred from March 24-27 spanned along an axis from central Mississippi to northern Alabama and to the southern Appalachians.
According to the report, multiple waves of severe storms occurred from the early morning hours on Sunday, March 26, to the early morning hours on Monday, March 27.
During that period, such storms impacted areas throughout Tallapoosa County, including portions of Dadeville, Alexander City and Camp Hill.
Large, damaging hail was very prevalent during the first wave of storms throughout Camp Hill, Verbena and a few other communities, based on surveys. The hail busted out windows of vehicles in Camp Hill. Roof damage from baseball-sized hail have also been reported.
The largest hail was measured at 2.75 inches, according to the report. Most of the hail was observed during the wave of severe storms during the early-morning hours on Sunday, March 26.
A tornado also occurred on Lake Martin on March 26, which the NWS categorized as a EF-1, classified as a moderate damage potential on the tornado rating scale
The tornado began in a wooded area just west of Tecumseh Point Road in Elmore County. Along the road, tree damage was immediately significant along a fairly wide path, earning the EF-1 rating.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
From here, the tornado crossed the water into the Castaway Island area, where numerous pine trees were knocked down, with some falling on power lines and homes.
The only visible damage to any structures here appeared to have been caused by falling trees. From there, the tornado moved back over the water and into The Ridge neighborhood. Here, three to four homes right along the lakeshore on Sundown Ridge and Dawson Point sustained considerable roof and siding damage, and many surrounding trees were blown down, earning a higher EF-1 rating.
A couple of roughly 130-foot tall concrete electric transmission poles were downed south of the main path at the end of Dawson Point, with the lines falling into the lake. Immediately east, more trees were downed along South Ridge, although surrounding homes seemed to have no damage.
The tornado then crossed an inaccessible island before moving into Tallapoosa County, where the damage was much weaker and more sporadic. A few trees were uprooted along Long Branch Drive and Old Tree Road, but mainly along ridge tops. Roads at lower elevations along the lakeshore had little in the way of tree damage. A few more small trees and limbs were downed along Center Point Road before the tornado dissipated.
The tornado’s total damage path spanned 7.46 miles and sustained maximum estimated winds at 110 miles per hour.
Several inches of rain fell as multiple waves of storms moved across the same areas repeatedly. Some locations experienced washed out or impassable roadways.
The NWS rainfall metric indicated Alexander City area was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with parts of Tallapoosa and Coosa counties in the red, which was estimated to be between 6 and 7.99 inches.