0326-Camp Hill damage2.jpg
Buy Now

William Marlow / The Outlook A hail storm throughout Tallapoosa County in the early hours of Sunday, March 26 left windshields and windows broken, shattered and dented.

The National Weather Service has released a storm survey assessing damage related to the March 25 severe weather in Tallapoosa County, which included baseball-sized hail and flooding that submerged roadways.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you