If a natural disaster strikes, how prepared are you?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is helping the public answer that question. The agency announced September as the beginning of National Preparedness Month (NPM). Launched in 2004, NPM is FEMA’s national annual preparedness outreach program.
NPM is managed and sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign, in conjunction with the Ad Council, which aims to educate and prepre Americans for all types of emergencies throughout the year, including natural disasters and potential terrorist attacks.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Association (EMA) director Jason Moran stressed that preparing ahead of a natural disaster can help save lives.
“This is a national effort across the nation to bring awareness to citizens that we do need to be prepared for disasters. In some cases, seconds do matter,” he said.
For Alabama, Moran noted that tornadoes, flash floods and occasional hurricanes pose the greatest risk to local communities.
“In the springtime, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are our main threats. Then, in the summertime, we have rain and some flash flooding,” he said. “In the fall, we have hurricanes. Since we live close to the Gulf, sometimes that can be an issue for us, especially tornadoes that originate from a hurricane.”
There are several steps the NWS encourages the public to take in preparation for natural disasters, with them including: emergency alerts, planning, supply kits and disaster recovery response.
Emergency alerts
Most people learn of natural weather from an alert, either from their phone, the television or radio. Moran advises that every person have at least two reliable methods for receiving weather alerts.
“One of those can be a NOAA Weather Radio that can be programmed just for your county, but it is county wide, and then the alert system that we call Tallapoosa Alert that we have here in the county,” Moran said.
Tallapoosa Alert is a free weather monitoring alert system funded through the Tallapoosa County Commission.
Some weather and safety information can also be relayed through social media, but the NWS cautions that this is not an official means of receiving important lifesaving information.
The NWS also suggest that the public to locate shelters and appropriate evacuation routes for specific situations. If in an apartment complex or mobile home, Moran urges that residents seek shelter.
“If you live in a mobile home, that's great affordable housing, but have a plan. Have a plan to go to a more stable structure if there is a tornado warning that goes out,” Moran said.
Make a plan
It is important to make a family emergency plan that can be put into action as soon as disaster strikes. Moran recommends forming a safety plan well in advance of any potential disasters.
“I would suggest always having a plan in place and know where you're going to go and what you're going to do before the alerts,” he said.
Moran also suggests individual safety plans for children, seniors and pets.
Build a supply kit
A supply kit is vital when planning for potential disasters. The NWS advises a supply kit to have necessary supplies for several days. Moran recommends that citizens pack enough food and water for at least 72 hours.
“You need water, any kind of medications, a flashlight, batteries and a radio. All those things would be in your kit,”he said.
Get Involved
Lastly, the NWS encourages the public to support community preparedness. There are many ways to get involved before disaster strikes. In Tallapoosa County, citizens can join VOAD or the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.
National Preparedness Month culminates September 30 with National Preparedness Day, the national agency’s day of action.