As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Birmingham doesn’t expect direct impact in Central Alabama from Tropical Storm Marco. It is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Laura, which is more unpredictable at this time and impacts remain uncertain.
Highest coverage of showers and isolated thunderstorms today will be across the southern half of Central Alabama as Tropical Storm Marco passes south of the area. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected again on Tuesday with lower coverage on Wednesday, according to the NWS.
“We have a wet/dreary short-term (forecast) with Marco currently over the North Central Gulf of Mexico,” NWS said in a report around 4:30 a.m. this morning. “We are already seeing rain bands (albeit light) along the Interstate 85 and southward corridor. This activity is expected to spread north and northwest further across Central Alabama as we progress through the day today as Marco moves (northwest) toward Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.
The forecast said some thunder is not out of the question across Central Alabama, but most of the activity should be showers. Flooding is not anticipated today.
For Tuesday, look for additional associated rain bands thanks to Marco as it is forecasted to still be along the Louisiana coast. Thunder chances will be slightly higher for Tuesday but severe storms are not anticipated either today or Tuesday.
Although the impacts from Marco are clearer at this time, impacts that could occur late this week from Laura remain uncertain.
Laura is currently located along the southern coast of Cuba. Laura is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane once it reaches the warm waters of the Gulf on Tuesday. Laura should go toward landfall along the northwest Gulf coast Wednesday night, NWS said. It will lift northward across the lower Mississippi valley on Wednesday night/Thursday before recurving as it encounters the westerlies.
“The ongoing trends in the track forecast have been encouraging for Central Alabama,” NWS said. “The main thing to watch will be how sharply Laura recurves which will determine whether the enhanced 850mb wind fields reach our western counties, which would have an associated tornado/heavy rain/gusty wind threat.”
The tropical impacts for Wednesday night and Thursday remain unclear, but NWS said hopefully once Marco is out of the way and Laura moves away from Cuba, confidence in the track will improve.
Rain chances and temperatures Thursday and Friday will be dependent on the exact track of Laura.