Birds are still coming to the windows and happy birthdays are celebrated but things are different a month after the Alabama Department of Public Health restricted visitors to long-term care facilities.
Instead of a nursing home resident walking with a grandchild outside to fill the bird feeder hanging at the window and instead of sharing cake on a milestone birthday, area long-term care facilities have done their best to keep relationships between residents, sponsors and family alive.
“We’ve had families come by and sing ‘Happy Birthday’ through the window to a resident,” Brown Nursing and Rehabilitation administrator Cecily Lee said. “A grandson came by and refilled the bird feeder outside a window.”
It’s much the same at Chapman Healthcare and Assisted Living.
“Family has come by and peeked through the window,” administrator Ashleigh Taylor said. “One has sat outside the window and watched TV.”
Technology is making it easier. Residents are using FaceTime and Skype to virtually see family, which has become the new norm on both sides of long-term care.
“We are trying to give the residents and sponsors some comfort,” Taylor said. “Communication is happening multiple times a day. We are trying to keep up.”
The routine is different to protect the residents.
Adams Health & Rehab administrator Debbie Stalnaker is sending a newsletter to help families keep up with what is going on inside the facility.
“I usually send it on Saturday or Sunday,” Stalnaker said. “I always send a written update to families to help keep them informed. I start with the serious stuff first then positives and pictures of residents who want to be in it.”
Stalnaker said sponsors of Adams’ residents have some of the staff’s cell numbers and call when they have questions.
“They will hear something out in the community,” Stalnaker said. “They will pick up the phone and ask us. We will clarify things with them.”
Cards, especially handmade ones, are more precious than gold to both residents and staff.
“We have received so many, the residents ask if the cards have come yet,” Stalnaker said.
Lee said not only do residents enjoy getting the cards but so does the staff.
“Our employees come in the same door in the back,” Lee said. “We have taken many cards and decorated the hall as they come in with them.”
Lee, Stalnaker and Taylor said anyone is welcome to mail cards to the facilities or drop them on the front porch for residents and staff.
Taylor said staff at Chapman is using personal protective equipment (PPE) all the time now.
“We are wearing gowns and masks,” Taylor said. “We are good at the moment but concerned for the future. Gowns we are shorter on than masks.”
The administrators thanked Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran for the delivery of PPE last week.
“We were fortunate last week that (Moran) was able to help us with some PPE,” Lee said. “(We’re) especially thankful for the N95 masks.”
Taylor said, “That was such a blessing. We were out of N95 masks.”
Taylor said Chapman is OK in the short term on supplies, but she is on the lookout for things like Lysol and gowns.
To make sure all healthcare facilities are aware of what’s going on during the COVID-19 pandemic, Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace has been holding daily round-table discussions with administrators, first responders and hospital personnel to give updates on how things have changed over 24 hours.
“We are trying to make sure we all have the same information,” Peace said. “We have to work together to get through this.”
Alexander City fire chief Reese McAlister said his department works with all of the facilities on a regular basis through the ambulance service. McAlister said administrators at nursing homes and personnel at Russell Medical have made the response to COVID-19 a little easier.
“I want to publicly thank their staffs,” McAlister said. “We stay in contact with each other all the time. No ambulance run is routine anymore. We are really blessed to have the people we do.”