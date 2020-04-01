Tallapoosa County is two weeks into the coronavirus crisis.
Numbers are climbing daily on confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one is from an Alexander City nursing home, but how do medical professionals protect the elderly — those most susceptible to severe illness or death from contracting the coronavirus? It is very similar to what long-term care facilities do daily and in response to other contagions. Those guidelines are offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
“The general strategies CDC recommends to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility are the same strategies these facilities use every day to detect and prevent the spread of other respiratory viruses like influenza,” a CDC report reads.
The CDC said residents of nursing homes are more likely to suffer more dire effects from COVID-19.
“Older adults often with underlying chronic medical conditions and nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19,” the CDC report said. “If infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, residents are at increased risk of serious illness.”
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 started in the State of Washington, long-term care facilities have been watching and implementing extra guidance even before the first confirmed COVID-19 cases appeared in Alabama. Vice president of operations for Prime Management Brantley Newton operates nursing homes, assisted living facilities and rehabilitation centers across the Southeast. He said facilities were already operating to prevent the spread of any disease before COVID-19 but since the coronavirus has spread it also implemented extra measures.
“We have been following the guidelines of the CDC and ADPH long before COVID-19 came into play,” Newton said. “We have put in some extra precautions as guidance has been issued and continue to follow new guidance as it comes out.”
Two weeks ago changes were made to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus through orders from ADPH. Those included no visitation from others including family members except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life; restricting the entrance to nursing homes of all volunteers and non-essential personnel; and canceling all group activities and communal dining.
While the new restrictions were being put into place nursing homes were told to perform services as if the coronavirus was already nearby.
“COVID-19 is being increasingly reported in communities across the United States,” the CDC report stated. “It is likely that SARS-CoV-2 will be identified in more communities, including areas where cases have not yet been reported. As such, nursing homes should assume it could already be in their communities and move to restrict all visitors. Standard precautions assume that every person is potentially infected or colonized with a pathogen that could be transmitted in the healthcare setting.”
The idea is to limit how germs can enter by limiting entry, managing visitors, activating telemedicine when possible and screening for respiratory symptoms.
Precautions include guidelines formerly established for other contagions.
“Isolate symptomatic patients as soon as possible,” the report stated. “Set up separate, well-ventilated triage areas and place patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in private rooms with door closed and private bathroom if possible.”
The measures include grouping patients with coronavirus in the same areas in the building to aid in their care and to prevent the spread of the germ to other parts of the facility.
Newton said most of these practices have been in place for a long time.
“We were already operating under most of this guidance,” Newton said. “It is very much like the measures we take daily and as something like the flu develops.”