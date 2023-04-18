Editor's note: This article will be updated with any and all upcoming vigils or gatherings that may be announced.
The Dadeville community and surrounding areas continue to rally around being "Dadeville Strong" by hosting multiple community prayer vigils to honor victims of Saturday’s shooting.
On Tuesday, April 18 at noon, a vigil will be held outside of the Elmore Community Hospital to honor and lift up those in the Dadeville community, shooting victims and the Ivy Creek Team at the Lake Martin Community Hospital.
Anyone is welcome, and encouraged, to attend. Vigil organizers also ask that the Ivy Creek Team wear gold and black in honor of Dadeville High School’s colors.
On Wednesday, April 19, pastor Michael Waldrop, president of the Alex City Area Ministerial Association, and the River of Life Church will be hosting a vigil at Strand Park in Alexander City. The vigil will last from 6-7 p.m.
Occuring on Thursday, April 20, a candlelight vigil will be held in honor of Dadeville senior student-athlete Phil Dowdell. Starting at 6:00 p.m., the Mt. Lovely Baptist Church will be hosting the vigil in its parking lot. The church, located in Camp Hill, encourages the community to “pray,” “sing” and “be strength for each other.”
A candlelight vigil is to be held at Dadeville High School, honoring the lives of KeKe Smith and Phil Dowdell, with a date and time to be announced soon. The gathering will be held at Tiger Stadium.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.