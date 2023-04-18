04162023 2nd Prayer Vigil 11.JPG
Buy Now

Dalton Middleton / The Outlook Dadeville holds a second prayer vigil for shooting victims on Sunday, April 16.

Editor's note: This article will be updated with any and all upcoming vigils or gatherings that may be announced.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you