The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise across Alabama, but as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, there were still no confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 78 confirmed cases in Alabama at this time.
The updated numbers show 34 cases in Jefferson County; 10 in Lee County; nine in Shelby County; five in Elmore County; four in Tuscaloosa County; five in Madison County; three in Montgomery County; one each in Baldwin, Calhoun, Chambers, Limestone, St. Clair, Mobile, Talladega and Walker counties.
Between Lake Martin Family Medicine and Lake Martin Community Hospital, a total of four patients have been tested for COVID-19 in Dadeville, according to hospital officials, and the results are pending.
The Outlook is actively trying to find out how many tests have been performed at Russell Medical so far. About 10 were tested over the weekend and some of the tests came back and were negative, according to Russell Medical. Some tests are still pending. The Outlook does not have an exact updated number of the total number of tests performed at this time but will update this story as soon as the information becomes available.
Stay tuned to The Outlook for the latest numbers which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH’s website here.