The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has jumped significantly since this morning. But as of 4:50 p.m. Friday, there were still no confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County. The Outlook is looking into rumors of a positive case in Alexander City but has not verified this information.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 106 confirmed cases in Alabama at this time.
The updated numbers show there are 50 cases in Jefferson County, 11 in Lee County, 10 in Lee and Shelby County, seven in Madison County, six in Elmore County, four in Tuscaloosa County, three in Montgomery County, two each in Baldwin and Mobile counties and one each in Calhoun, Chambers, Cullman, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Limestone, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Washington counties.
The latest numbers are being released twice a day by ADPH.