A recent spate of COVID-19 exposures has left over 100 students currently in quarantine at Dadeville High School and Dadeville Elementary School, according to Tallapoosa County Board of Education data.
Three students, one staff member and six family members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks at Dadeville High School, causing over 60 students to quarantine at home due to exposure. Forty-one of those students were placed in quarantine Monday.
Over 40 students have been placed into quarantine at Dadeville Elementary in the past two weeks, due to one student, one teacher and four family members testing positive. Thirty-six of those students went into quarantine Monday, many of whom were exposed to their teacher who was COVID-19 positive.
Last week Horseshoe Bend School had over 70 students in quarantine due to two students and two staff members testing positive. Since then, one student and six family members have also tested positive.
On Friday, Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle released a statement saying Tallapoosa County Schools will remain open for face-to-face learning after the Thanksgiving holidays. Windle said the challenge isn’t the number of positive cases but the number of students and staff having to quarantine.
“Schools are not causing the spike in the number of positive cases in Tallapoosa County,” Windle said in Friday’s statement. “At this time, I have no intentions of closing a school or the system between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Could this change? Absolutely, if the trigger points were reached where we could not meet our safety protocols or conduct effective in-school instruction. Our students need to be in school receiving teacher-led, in-class instruction. We will do our best to keep our schools open.”
Tallapoosa County Board of Education director of student services and public relations Casey Davis confirmed Tuesday that Windle’s statement still stands.
“We are still good with everything just as (Windle) stated on Friday,” Davis said.
Windle said indoor sports, including basketball and wrestling, remained a concern.
Tallapoosa County Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday for the Thanksgiving holidays.