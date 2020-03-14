There are now 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Alabama, as of 5:40 p.m. Monday. There are still no confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County at this time but numbers are changing rapidly.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 17 cases in Jefferson County; three in Tuscaloosa County; three in Shelby County; two in Montgomery; and one each in Lee, Elmore, Baldwin, Limestone and counties.
The ADPH expects these numbers to continue to change as it called the pandemic an “emerging, rapidly evolving situation.”
