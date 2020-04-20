Screen Shot 2020-04-20 at 1.11.37 PM.png

The number of coronavirus cases continue to increase locally and throughout the state.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, there are 193 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County and 23 confirmed cases in Coosa County. This is an increase of 13 and one, respectively, for each local county since Saturday night.

Elmore County also added nine cases as it now has 67 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are just under 5,000 confirmed cases at 4,999.

Tallapoosa County saw another confirmed death added as there are now nine residents confirmed to have died from the coronavirus. A total of 12 deaths have been reported. There is one confirmed death apiece in Coosa and Elmore counties.

ADPH still shows Tallapoosa County as the second highest confirmed case rate per capita of all 67 counties with a rate of 478.1 per 100,000 persons, following behind only Chambers County at 760.1. Wilcox County, which has 49 confirmed cases and a population of around 10,300, comes just behind Tallapoosa County at 472.4. This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same.

Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 is 215.7 while Elmore County's is 82.5 per 100,000 persons.

Across the state, there are 165 reported deaths and 113 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 641 hospitalizations across the state since March 13.

ADPH reports two categories for death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in "Deaths From This Illness." Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.

Since March 13, there have been 260 patients in intensive care units and 157 on a ventilator. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 261 employees and 303 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In the medical field, 797 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctor's offices have tested postive. 

Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 45,712 total tested. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 985 tests counted by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 69 in Coosa County and 773 in Elmore County.

Most of the people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have been 19 to 64 years old, not Hispanic or Latino, female and white (47%). About 37% have been black.

When it comes to death demographics, the majority of people who have died due to the illness have been 65 or older, male and not Hispanic or Latino. More than 48% have been white while 46.9% have been black.

ADPH also added a statewide confirmed cases over time chart beginning at March 10 up until April 17.

Autauga County: 
27 confirmed cases

379 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Baldwin County: 
116 confirmed cases

1,661 total tests
3 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Barbour County: 
22 confirmed cases

167 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Bibb County: 
29 confirmed cases

296 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Blount County: 
22 confirmed cases

266 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Bullock County: 
10 confirmed cases

65 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Butler County: 
14 confirmed cases

136 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Calhoun County: 
72 confirmed cases

721 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Chambers County: 
253 confirmed cases

748 total tests
14 reported deaths
11 died from illness

Cherokee County: 
12 confirmed cases

104 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Chilton County: 
43 confirmed cases

324 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Choctaw County: 
16 confirmed cases

83 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Clarke County: 
25 confirmed cases

237 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Clay County: 
19 confirmed cases

117 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Cleburne County: 
12 confirmed cases

50 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Coffee County: 
62 confirmed cases

398 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Colbert County: 
17 confirmed cases

547 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Conecuh County: 
10 confirmed cases

77 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Coosa County: 
23 confirmed cases

69 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Covington County: 
23 confirmed cases

233 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Crenshaw County: 
6 confirmed cases

171 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Cullman County: 
42 confirmed cases

532 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Dale County: 
21 confirmed cases

195 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Dallas County: 
24 confirmed cases

276 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness

DeKalb County: 
43 confirmed cases

548 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Elmore County: 
67 confirmed cases

773 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Escambia County: 
15 confirmed cases

237 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Etowah County: 
98 confirmed cases

733 total tests
7 reported deaths
7 died from illness

Fayette County: 
4 confirmed cases

173 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Franklin County: 
18 confirmed cases

288 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Geneva County: 
4 confirmed cases

113 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Greene County: 
30 confirmed cases

80 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Hale County: 
29 confirmed cases

146 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Henry County: 
18 confirmed cases

111 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Houston County: 
68 confirmed cases

534 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Jackson County: 
39 confirmed cases

546 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Jefferson County: 
684 confirmed cases

8,640 total tests
26 reported deaths
15 died from illness

Lamar County: 
8 confirmed cases

150 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Lauderdale County: 
23 confirmed cases

1,076 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Lawrence County: 
9 confirmed cases

221 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Lee County: 
309 confirmed cases

2,038 total tests
14 reported deaths
11 died from illness

Limestone County: 
40 confirmed cases

683 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Lowndes County: 
31 confirmed cases

96 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Macon County: 
26 confirmed cases

188 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Madison County: 
201 confirmed cases

2,481 total tests
4 reported deaths
4 died from illness

Marengo County: 
28 confirmed cases

277 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Marion County: 
63 confirmed cases

519 total tests
5 reported deaths
4 died from illness

Marshall County: 
162 confirmed cases

830 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Mobile County: 
671 confirmed cases

3,662 total tests
32 reported deaths
18 died from illness

Monroe County: 
9 confirmed cases

117 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Montgomery County: 
230 confirmed cases

1,699 total tests
4 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Morgan County: 
47 confirmed cases

704 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Perry County: 
9 confirmed cases

93 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Pickens County: 
38 confirmed cases

243 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Pike County: 
40 confirmed cases

369 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Randolph County: 
55 confirmed cases

178 total tests
3 reported deaths
3 died from illness

Russell County: 
47 confirmed cases

309 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

St. Clair County: 
55 confirmed cases

566 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Shelby County: 
270 confirmed cases

2,171 total tests
7 reported deaths
6 died from illness

Sumter County: 
39 confirmed cases

114 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Talladega County: 
47 confirmed cases

676 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Tallapoosa County: 
193 confirmed cases

985 total tests
12 reported deaths
9 died from illness

Tuscaloosa County: 
149 confirmed cases

2,215 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Walker County: 
89 confirmed cases

513 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Washington County: 
16 confirmed cases

86 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Wilcox County: 
49 confirmed cases

133 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Winston County: 
9 confirmed cases

238 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Unknown or Out of State County: 
0 confirmed cases

1,308 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

