The number of coronavirus cases continue to increase locally and throughout the state.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, there are 193 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County and 23 confirmed cases in Coosa County. This is an increase of 13 and one, respectively, for each local county since Saturday night.
Elmore County also added nine cases as it now has 67 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Statewide, there are just under 5,000 confirmed cases at 4,999.
Tallapoosa County saw another confirmed death added as there are now nine residents confirmed to have died from the coronavirus. A total of 12 deaths have been reported. There is one confirmed death apiece in Coosa and Elmore counties.
ADPH still shows Tallapoosa County as the second highest confirmed case rate per capita of all 67 counties with a rate of 478.1 per 100,000 persons, following behind only Chambers County at 760.1. Wilcox County, which has 49 confirmed cases and a population of around 10,300, comes just behind Tallapoosa County at 472.4. This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same.
Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 is 215.7 while Elmore County's is 82.5 per 100,000 persons.
Across the state, there are 165 reported deaths and 113 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 641 hospitalizations across the state since March 13.
ADPH reports two categories for death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in "Deaths From This Illness." Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.
Since March 13, there have been 260 patients in intensive care units and 157 on a ventilator. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 261 employees and 303 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In the medical field, 797 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctor's offices have tested postive.
Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 45,712 total tested. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 985 tests counted by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 69 in Coosa County and 773 in Elmore County.
Most of the people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have been 19 to 64 years old, not Hispanic or Latino, female and white (47%). About 37% have been black.
When it comes to death demographics, the majority of people who have died due to the illness have been 65 or older, male and not Hispanic or Latino. More than 48% have been white while 46.9% have been black.
See full case and death demographics below:
ADPH also added a statewide confirmed cases over time chart beginning at March 10 up until April 17.
See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 1 p.m. Monday below:
Autauga County:
27 confirmed cases
379 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Baldwin County:
116 confirmed cases
1,661 total tests
3 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Barbour County:
22 confirmed cases
167 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bibb County:
29 confirmed cases
296 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Blount County:
22 confirmed cases
266 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bullock County:
10 confirmed cases
65 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Butler County:
14 confirmed cases
136 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Calhoun County:
72 confirmed cases
721 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Chambers County:
253 confirmed cases
748 total tests
14 reported deaths
11 died from illness
Cherokee County:
12 confirmed cases
104 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Chilton County:
43 confirmed cases
324 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Choctaw County:
16 confirmed cases
83 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clarke County:
25 confirmed cases
237 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clay County:
19 confirmed cases
117 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cleburne County:
12 confirmed cases
50 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coffee County:
62 confirmed cases
398 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Colbert County:
17 confirmed cases
547 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Conecuh County:
10 confirmed cases
77 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coosa County:
23 confirmed cases
69 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Covington County:
23 confirmed cases
233 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Crenshaw County:
6 confirmed cases
171 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cullman County:
42 confirmed cases
532 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dale County:
21 confirmed cases
195 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dallas County:
24 confirmed cases
276 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
DeKalb County:
43 confirmed cases
548 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Elmore County:
67 confirmed cases
773 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Escambia County:
15 confirmed cases
237 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Etowah County:
98 confirmed cases
733 total tests
7 reported deaths
7 died from illness
Fayette County:
4 confirmed cases
173 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Franklin County:
18 confirmed cases
288 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Geneva County:
4 confirmed cases
113 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Greene County:
30 confirmed cases
80 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Hale County:
29 confirmed cases
146 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Henry County:
18 confirmed cases
111 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Houston County:
68 confirmed cases
534 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Jackson County:
39 confirmed cases
546 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Jefferson County:
684 confirmed cases
8,640 total tests
26 reported deaths
15 died from illness
Lamar County:
8 confirmed cases
150 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lauderdale County:
23 confirmed cases
1,076 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Lawrence County:
9 confirmed cases
221 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lee County:
309 confirmed cases
2,038 total tests
14 reported deaths
11 died from illness
Limestone County:
40 confirmed cases
683 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lowndes County:
31 confirmed cases
96 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Macon County:
26 confirmed cases
188 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Madison County:
201 confirmed cases
2,481 total tests
4 reported deaths
4 died from illness
Marengo County:
28 confirmed cases
277 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Marion County:
63 confirmed cases
519 total tests
5 reported deaths
4 died from illness
Marshall County:
162 confirmed cases
830 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Mobile County:
671 confirmed cases
3,662 total tests
32 reported deaths
18 died from illness
Monroe County:
9 confirmed cases
117 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Montgomery County:
230 confirmed cases
1,699 total tests
4 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Morgan County:
47 confirmed cases
704 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Perry County:
9 confirmed cases
93 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pickens County:
38 confirmed cases
243 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pike County:
40 confirmed cases
369 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Randolph County:
55 confirmed cases
178 total tests
3 reported deaths
3 died from illness
Russell County:
47 confirmed cases
309 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
St. Clair County:
55 confirmed cases
566 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Shelby County:
270 confirmed cases
2,171 total tests
7 reported deaths
6 died from illness
Sumter County:
39 confirmed cases
114 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Talladega County:
47 confirmed cases
676 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Tallapoosa County:
193 confirmed cases
985 total tests
12 reported deaths
9 died from illness
Tuscaloosa County:
149 confirmed cases
2,215 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Walker County:
89 confirmed cases
513 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Washington County:
16 confirmed cases
86 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Wilcox County:
49 confirmed cases
133 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Winston County:
9 confirmed cases
238 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Unknown or Out of State County:
0 confirmed cases
1,308 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness