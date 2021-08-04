An 18-wheeler piling into stopped vehicles likely caused the deaths in the June accident that took eight lives connected to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report this week giving many details of the Interstate 65 crash that killed one adult and 12 juveniles but did not issue a probable cause to the pileup.
The NTSB said several minor accidents had slowed traffic at milepost 138 of Interstate 65 in Butler County just north of Pigeon Creek.
“Traffic had slowed and stopped forming a queue,” the report said. “As it encountered the traffic queue, (the 18-wheeler) struck a 2020 Ford Explorer (SUV) in the queue, which was occupied by a driver and three passengers.”
Cody Fox, 29, and his 9-month-old daughter were passengers in the SUV and died. Fox’s fiancé, Hayle Anderson, and Anderson’s son were injured in the crash.
After striking the SUV, the 18-wheeler struck the Ford F350 transit van of the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.
“After striking the van (and other queued vehicles), (the 18-wheeler) struck the left bridge rail and continued into the median beyond the north end of the bridge, coming to rest with a portion of its trailer in the roadway,” the reports said. “As a result of being struck by (the 18-wheeler), the SUV overturned and struck several other vehicles in the traffic queue before coming to rest in the roadway.”
The 18-wheeler was an empty 2020 Cottrell auto transporter, operated by Hansen & Adkins Auto Transporter. A second 18-wheeler then encountered the scene after the car transporter.
“A 2005 Freightliner truck-tractor/2009 Wabash dry trailer combination unit , operated by Asmat Express came upon the stopped vehicles, veered left, struck and mounted the left bridge rail, struck the van, and came to rest in the median,” the report said. “The van also came to rest in the median, facing south. As a result of the multiple collisions, a fire ensued.”
The report said the fire consumed the 18-wheeler, the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van and three other vehicles.
The van was driven by Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch Director Candice Gulley and occupied by nine juveniles ages 3 to 17.
Four of the van victims were residents of the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch — Dana, 17, Mackenzie, 16, Haley, 15 and Tia, 14. Two of the children were Gulley’s — Isabella, 16, and Ben, 3. Two were Gulley’s nephews, Josiah Dunnavant, 12, and Nicholas Dunnavant, 8.
The NTSB said 12 vehicles carrying 38 people were involved in the wreck and 26 were injured in addition to the 10 fatalities.
The report notes there had been “intermittent bands of rain of varying intensity throughout the day, and a light rain was falling at the time of the crash.”
Hansen, the motor carrier of the auto transporter, is an interstate carrier with 41 terminals throughout the United States. The company has 1,225 trucks and employs 914 drivers. The Hansen driver operated out of the Birmingham terminal. Asmat, the motor carrier of the second 18-wheeler is an interstate carrier based in Clarkston, Georgia and was driven by an owner-operator.
The NTSB continues to collect data on the crash sequence, the postcrash fire, the weather conditions and precipitation amounts, and the operations of the motor carriers. All aspects of the crash remain under investigation as the NTSB determines the probable cause with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes. The NTSB is working alongside the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), which is conducting a separate, parallel, criminal investigation. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, ALEA, and the Alabama Department of Transportation are parties to the NTSB investigation.