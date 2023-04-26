Dadeville elected officials and citizens provided a standing ovation Tuesday to law enforcement, hospital staff and all the first responders who answered the call during the April 15 mass shooting.
During the first city council meeting since the shooting, Dadeville Mayor Frank Goodman extended his prayers to victims, but also praised citizens’ reactions in the wake of the tragedy.
“I would like to say to all the first responders, to all the medical people and to all the people here in this city, I am peacock-proud to be y'all’s mayor,” he said. “This is an outstanding city. If I never serve y’all again, I am still proud of the time you gave me.”
The shooting left four dead and 32 others injured, and Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson highlighted the staff of Lake Martin Community Hospital for providing care to victims following the shooting.
“They were outstanding,” she said. “We watched them work and they got those people triaged and stabilized. They did what they were called to do.”
Johnson described the tragic event as difficult to bear but described her city’s resolve as strong.
“What I saw was just chilling, but I just want to thank the community,” Johnson said. “This community is not like any other. There's nowhere like Dadeville.”
Councilwoman Brownie Caldwell, who is also a Dadeville High School coach and physical education teacher, stressed for the community to keep the city’s youth in their minds and prayers as they process events from the previous week.
“As they (the kids) look around at their friends and start discussing things, that's part of the healing process,” she said. “We're trying to encourage those kids to come back to school. You can’t say everything is going to be normal again, because it won’t, but we learn how to move forward.”
Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd also spoke publicly at the city council meeting for the first time since he spoke at an April 19 press conference, which announced two of six arrests in connection with the shooting.
“When this city came together, (it) is something to be proud of and everyone in the community should be proud of your Dadeville Police Department,” he said. “My officers did not flinch. They have been under a tremendous stress and tremendous load, but I tell you it is a privilege for my officers to get to serve our city.”
Floyd expressed appreciation to Dadeville residents and surrounding cities in particular for sympathy cards as well as the encouragement provided to law enforcement following the shooting and during the investigation of the incident.