Horseshoe Bend High School senior Sydney Kelly wouldn’t let something like the COVID-19 pandemic stop her.
Kelly and other students at Horseshoe Bend were recognized Thursday by the state FCCLA for their efforts in the virtual state convention. Kelly, Beth Ann Conway, Jenna Bowen, Erin Cox, Armando Lopez and Qua Holloway will now compete in the national convention for FCCLA. The organization didn’t shut down as the pandemic closed or altered schools.
Despite being in quarantine, Kelly led the efforts to collect items for the Horseshoe Bend FCCLA to present to residents of Chapman’s Nursing Home.
“The pandemic was a huge obstacle,” Kelly said. “I had to quarantine twice while working on my project.”
Kelly was still able to pull off Christmas gifts for the nursing home residents.
“My mom (Melanie Kelly), she works at Chapmans and she was telling me about all the stuff they needed for Christmas,” Kelly said. “I was like Ok, let’s do a project.”
A presentation of the project at the virtual state convention garnered Kelly first place in the Students Taking Action Recognition (STAR) event interpersonal communication.
Kelly wasn’t the only Horseshoe Bend FCCLA member to excel at the state level.
Beth Ann Conway did a presentation on everything the organization did at Horseshoe Bend School and in the New Site community. Conway’s presentation concentrated on how the organization overcame challenges and still performed community service.
“When we would plan something we would have to think about what if this happens and we can not come back to school and do this,” Conway said. “With the hurricane, COVID and the freezing of the winter storm, it is like if we plan this and we have this going, what would happen? How can we plan ahead for this? It’s lots of planning.”
The Horseshoe Bend FCCLA has traditionally held a “Pink and Teal” fashion show for cancer awareness. The pandemic paused the fundraiser, but sophomores Armando Lopez and Qua Holloway stepped up efforts to promote another fundraiser — Boo Grams, a sucker with a message delivered through FCCLA.
“We didn’t expect to raise what we did,” Hollway said. “Our goal was to raise $300 and we doubled that.”
With the Pink and Teal Fashion Show canceled due to the pandemic, the organization concentrated on the Boo Grams. Lopez said they just increased their advertising efforts.
We promoted a lot on social media,” Lopez said. “We did poster boards and put them up on the elementary side.”
The promotions paid off.
“We sold out Walmart,” Holloway said. “We sold out Amazon — just kidding.”
Williams said they had difficulty finding the suckers, especially the favorite among high schoolers, caramel apple. In the end, FCCLA pulled off the fundraiser.
It almost didn’t happen. The students couldn’t deliver the Boo Grams on the last Friday of October as originally planned.
“A hurricane hit and we couldn’t deliver them,” Williams said. “We came back Monday and delivered them then.”
Lopez has high hopes for next year’s Boo Grams.
“I think we can do better,” Lopez said. “We can promote it more to the elementary and high school.”
“The kitchen was command central with Boo Grams and bags and bags and bags and bags,” Williams said. “I was doing all I could to keep up with the demand. We tried to keep it as organized as we could. It got a little overwhelming towards the end.”
The proceeds benefited Tallapoosa’s Caring Refuge. The benefit also earned the Prescription for Healthy Living Award.
The efforts earned Holloway and Lopez a second place in the STAR Events competition.
Jenna Bowen and Erin Cox also garnered second place honors. They will join Holloway, Lopez, Conway and Kelly in the national competition. Chloe Prickett, Kaylee Lashley and Haley Peterson were also placed in STAR events but it was the only awards for Horseshoe Bend FCCLA. Bowen, Cox, Conway, Kelly, Lashley and Braylei Smith were recognized for Power of One completion.
The entire organization was recognized with the Focus on Alabama Award. The entry featured the organization’s community service projects with the Caring Refuge, the Iron Bowl Canned Food Drive and the nursing home Christmas donation.
Williams is most proud of one award.
“We were a Golden Star Chapter and that is for everything that we do all year long,” Williams said. “We were the only one in the state this year.”
Williams said Alabama has more than 350 FCCLA chapters.
Now the chapter is looking to complete two more goals this year — an awards banquet and national competition in Nashville.
“We are hoping we get to have an awards ceremony,” Williams said. “Usually we do a banquet where they get to come and their parents so that we can reward and honor our seniors but also recognize our members that have done things throughout the year.”
Kelly definitely prefers the in-person events. She was a state officer last year with in person meetings. This year the meeting was virtual, making things more difficult.
“You don’t get to communicate with everybody,” Kelly said. “You don’t get to communicate with your state officers. Being a state officer last year, that is what I valued the most was communicating with everybody. It was weird.”
Williams hopes qualifiers can travel to Nashville for the national convention at the end of June. It all depends on the pandemic and guidelines put in place.
“The awards program is something we are waiting on,” Williams said. “We are waiting to see if we get approval.”
There is more time for Nashville. Everyone is comfortable competing via video but would love to be there.
“We have presented two proposals to present at Nationals,” Williams said. “We find out next week.”