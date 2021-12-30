Chanty Shiverdecker

Chanty Shiverdecker was reported missing Dec. 9, 1994 from Alexander City. Her remains were found Feb. 24, 1995 in Coosa County with the death investigation still ongoing.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest on the death of Chanty Shiverdecker, the teenage victim of a 27-year-old cold case.

The Alexander City Police Department (ACPD) continues its investigation of the murder, which is believed to have occurred at or near Highway 9 in Coosa County where the body was found. ACPD and Coosa County Sheriff Department investigators are still searching for answers after 27 years and believe someone may still hold information that might help bring closure to Shiverdecker's family.

Shiverdecker, then 15, was first reported missing from Alexander City on Dec. 9, 1994, last seen leaving her team's basketball practice at Radney Elementary School. Her family had moved to Alex City from the Midwest only two months prior. Despite being a "misfit" — Shiverdecker was albino and legally blind, having no depth perception — the high-school student was a "social butterfly in her own way," her mother Gloria Idiaan told The Outlook in 2019.

"She tried out for the basketball and made it," Idiaan said. "She was going to be a benchwarmer, but she was OK with that. She wanted to be part of a team."

But her body was found Feb. 24, 1995, almost three months later, near an abandoned lumber yard on Highway 9 near Nixburg. The death investigation is still ongoing.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Shiverdecker family," ACPD lead investigator Drew Machen said. "We are dedicated to bringing closure and justice to your family."

When her daughter's remains were found, Idiaan asked law enforcement for a lock of her white-blonde hair. She keeps it framed with a photograph of Shiverdecker.

"If you remember a car with white hair in it, say something please," Idiaan said in 2019. "Since she was albino, the white hair would not be common."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Machen at 256-329-6746 or CrimeStoppers, a crime prevention nonprofit, using its 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Recommended for you